MANKATO — Alex Shevtsov found out early about Russia's invasion of his home country Thursday morning.
Friends back in Ukraine had been quick to let the Mankato man know missiles were raining down on several cities throughout the Eastern European country that shares a border with Belarus.
"We have good communication. We talk on the phone, we Skype."
His wife, Lyuda, was at work early Thursday morning when she first heard the news of Putin's aggressive decision.
"Up until then, I was hoping it wouldn't happen," she said.
Lyuda was teary-eyed when she expressed her disappointment. After 25 years of work by its citizens to build up Ukraine after the Soviet Union dissolved, she said, those efforts are being threatened.
The situation in Ukraine is "...absolutely upside-down — everything," said Alex, who's been watching breaking news broadcasts showing long lines of vehicles heading out of the country. And through his monitoring of news reports, he's found out that Poland is opening up places for refugees.
There are many people who have decided not to to leave.
"Older generations want to stay....There are those in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s who want to stay and fight for their country.
"One of my friends told me he wants to volunteer."
Hearing the bad news about the place they emigrated from 25 years has been "hard, very hard," Alex said.
"We love this country; but there are people back there that we love."
The Shevtsovs grew up together in the southern city, Dneprodzerzhinck. They were a young married couple with a small daughter when they decided to leave Ukraine.
"Russia had nothing to do with us leaving. We were young and open to change," Lyuda said.
"It was the 1990s, after the Soviet Union had fallen apart. A lot of people had lost their jobs...there was a lot of organized crime...high prices...the shelves in food stores were empty...we left in the middle of all that.
"We kept quiet about leaving," she said before detailing their three-year wait while they completed all the necessary paperwork.
The Shevtsovs chose Minnesota as their new home since family members were residents of the state.
Alex and Lyuda are graduates from Ukrainian colleges and they held jobs in their home country. Their careers changed direction once they were established in the Mankato area.
"We both went to South Central College," said Lyuda, who does graphic design for The Free Press Media. Alex is a car mechanic who works out of an auto shop near Eagle Lake.
