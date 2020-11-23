MANKATO — Bars and restaurants in Mankato will see their liquor license fees slashed by at least 85%, saving them $3,190 or more at a time when most have seen their profits hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal pandemic assistance, municipal budget cuts and a stable tax base also mean that the city is expected to have a small surplus that could allow for some end-of-the-year additional aid to businesses hit hard by the economic downturn.
“I think we’re in good shape to have a balanced budget,” City Manager Pat Hentges told the City Council Monday night.
The council, which cut liquor fees by 30% in August, went further Monday night as bars and restaurants face another four-week shutdown order by Gov. Tim Walz following an even lengthier closing in the spring and capacity restrictions in-between.
The licenses are a major expense for liquor-serving restaurants — typically $3,750 a year. For bars that get little or no revenue from food sales, the fees are even steeper — $6,250. The August discount dropped those to $2,100 and $3,500, respectively. Monday night’s unanimous decision reduces the fees to $560 for the current year — the price paid by off-sale liquor stores.
The meeting was Hentges’ last as city manager before his Dec. 1 retirement, but he advised the council to consider further assistance in coming weeks to businesses that are on the financial brink after being particularly impacted by the pandemic.
“I think it’s going to take that,” Hentges said.
Options would include new grants for small businesses in the most precarious sectors and possibly an easing of the terms of low-interest loans the city provided earlier in the year.
The deep discounts on the liquor licenses will reduce city revenue by just over $150,000, but Hentges said federal aid provided to local governments last spring has eased the anticipated 2020 budget shortfalls facing Mankato. While the 2021 and 2022 budgets are expected to be challenging for local governments, there could be some excess funds available this year to help businesses hold on.
“We should be in a fairly good situation for the 2020 year-end budget,” he said. “But we’re certainly going to have struggles going forward.”
The council’s final meeting of the year on Dec. 14 or the first meeting in January should provide clarity on how much surplus revenue might be available, according to Hentges.
One potential hit city officials were worried about earlier in the year largely didn’t come to pass. The concern was that the retail sector, particularly River Hills Mall and big-box stores, would successfully appeal their assessed valuations, which would reduce the size of the tax base.
Only River Hills, which was granted a 21% reduction, had a successful appeal that will impact 2021 tax collections, Hentges said. He warned, however, that more widespread appeals of the valuation of commercial property are likely in future years.
