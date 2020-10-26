MANKATO — The Mankato East/West Debate Team competed Saturday in the third online Classic Debate League Tournament of the team's season.
West High School students Carter McCabe and Nafisa Daud completed the tournament with a 3-1 winning record in the novice division.
Classic Debate requires all teams to debate both sides of a resolution at every tournament. To earn a winning or undefeated record, a two-person team must present winning cases that include eight speeches per round, plus deliver and receive cross examination of their case.
Each invitational tournament has four rounds of competition.
This tournament closed debate of its first topic. The Classic Debate League now has a week off of competition to prepare for the next case.
