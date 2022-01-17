MANKATO — A snow emergency for downtown Mankato begins at 10 p.m. tonight and ends at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
No parking is allowed on downtown streets while snow is cleared and hauled away.
Free parking is available in the Mankato Place and Civic Center ramps. Parking also is allowed in yards.
The downtown snow emergency corridor includes: Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street; Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street), South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of east and west Liberty Street.
