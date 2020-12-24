MANKATO — The city of Mankato has declared a snow emergency.
Parking will not be allowed on most city streets from 8 p.m. tonight until 8 a.m. Friday. Streets designated as seasonal no parking are exempt.
Parking is allowed in yards, and free parking will be available at the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps.
About 5 inches of snow fell in Mankato and North Mankato. Other snowfall reports included 5.5 inches near New Ulm and Le Center, 3 inches near Skyline and Garden City and 4 to 6 inches near Waseca.
Strong wind gusts turned the storm into a blizzard across much of the Upper Midwest.
The single-digit temperatures today are forecasted as a one-day dip into the deep freeze. Christmas Day is expected to see highs in the 20s.
