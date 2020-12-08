ROCHESTER — Mankato Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms is being offered the chance to become Rochester’s next city administrator.
A unanimous Rochester City Council voted Monday to direct staff to work on an employment agreement that could be presented for final approval next week.
“It’s been a very robust process,” Council President Randy Staver said of the effort to look for someone to replace Steve Rymer, who announced he planned to transition out of the job to be closer to his family.
The nationwide search started in August and resulted in 59 applications that were eventually narrowed to two finalists, who were interviewed Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.