MANKATO — New start and end times have been decided for schools in the Mankato Area Public School District beginning next school year. The schedules are 10 minutes later than previously proposed.
The new schedules will be:
- Most elementary schools: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Bridges Community School: 8:20 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.
- Middle schools: 8:35 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
- High schools: 8:45 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.
The time shifts are necessitated by a transition to a new two-tiered busing system. Buses will first transport elementary students and later will transport secondary students.
The Mankato School Board approved the switch in December on a 6-1 vote.
District leaders say the new busing system is needed due to growing enrollment and will remedy overcrowding on the buses. Other benefits cited by school officials include less time on the bus for some students, fewer transfers, and elementary and secondary students will no longer be riding together.
Drawbacks included an increased need for child care for some families and the impact on after-school activities.
The district initially looked at starting and ending all schools 10 minutes earlier but pushed back the times following community feedback.
"The times reflect input received while the school district was studying the concept and also since the School Board took action,” Supt. Paul Peterson said in a statement. “An 8 a.m. start time for elementary schools aligns nicely with several areas we knew we needed to address, especially related to child care and student supervision."
