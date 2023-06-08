MANKATO — The Mankato school district has announced assistant principal changes to its schools.
Will Remmert has been selected as the new assistant principal at Mankato East High School.
Remmert currently works at Solution Tree.
Previously, he served as the principal at Eagle View Elementary in New Prague, and principal at Washington and Jefferson elementary schools.
He also previously served as the assistant principal at East.
He replaces both Christina Mattson, who will be moving onto Owatonna Public Schools as an administrator, and Marti Sievek, who will be moving to Central High School as an administrator.
The district has moved to only one assistant principal at both East and West High School during budget adjustments.
Remmert has a doctorate in organizational leadership policy and development from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities and an educational leadership and K-12 administrative degree from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota.
The district also announced that Chelsea Anderson-Ball has been selected as the assistant principal at Prairie Winds Middle School.
Anderson-Ball currently serves as the interim assistant principal for the school and is now taking on the role full time.
Previously, she served as the dean of students and was a social studies teacher at Prairie Winds.
Prior to her experience in the district, Anderson-Ball was the assistant principal of Ladysmith Middle/High School in Wisconsin.
She completed her educational specialist licensure at Minnesota State University and received a Master of Education-Administration from Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin.
The district announced that Jessica Buttell has been selected as the new assistant principal at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Buttell currently serves as the dean of students at Dakota Meadows Middle School.
Previously, she served as the lead teacher at Promoting Experiences Enhancing Knowledge (PEEK) Middle School, a former alternative learning center for middle school at the Mankato district, and was a special education teacher in the district as well.
She has a Master of Education from Minnesota State University and an educational leadership and K-12 administrative degree from the university as well.
She replaces Aaron Hyer, who will be the lead principal at Dakota Meadows next year.
The district also announced this week that Brian Hansen has been selected as the new Eagle Lake Elementary School principal. He currently serves as the principal at Central High School.
Hansen replaces current principal Jason Grovom, who is moving to Prairie Winds Middle School as their principal takes a job in Rochester.
They will all begin their new positions July 1.
