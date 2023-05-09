By Holly Marie Moore hmoore@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — A new camp coming to Mankato Area Public Schools this summer is taking a reimagined approach to summer targeted services by offering some kids hands-on experiences in agriculture and STEM.
While the school district has targeted services every year to help kids stay fresh on their academics, Camp Ignite will offer students who have gone through the referral process the opportunity to take field trips related to those themes while connecting it back to social and emotional learning.
Melissa Brueske, Jefferson Elementary School principal and coordinator for targeted services during summer programming, said kids were invited to participate this summer based on screeners the school district traditionally hands out to evaluate academic and social and emotional needs.
“Daily, kids are going to have the opportunity to build community within our program,” she said, adding that the camp will emphasize concepts such as self-worth and making students feel like they are a positive contributor to the community.
“One of the things we want our kids to see is that belonging as learners. It might not be happening during a traditional school setting. This might be kind of a switching point for them where they all the sudden see themselves as a learner.”
Once at the camp, the fun begins.
This year the themes will focus on agriculture and STEM, but Brueske said those could expand in the future.
“The reason we picked those was within our community, we were able to pair the learning that will happen in the classroom with some community experiences,” she said.
During the week, the camp will help kids connect their content-based learning in areas like reading and math to the themes and field trips they’re planning to take.
This could take the form of learning related vocabulary to help kids gain a base knowledge of what to expect. Then, they’ll get to apply it on and off site with community partners such as Christensen Farms of Sleepy Eye and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Brueske said in addition to their learning, she also hopes kids start thinking about their future careers during camp.
“A lot of times it’s hard to connect the reading and math that we’re doing now in elementary school to a future career,” she said. “Our hope is when kids start to apply it in the classroom and then go out into the real world and talk about how this works and how reading and math is something that adds to this, right, it gets them to where this career is.”
About 500 students from those who have completed kindergarten all the way to fifth grade going into sixth will attend the camp this summer.
Kayla Lewis, who is part of the curriculum planning team for Camp Ignite, said it’s important to connect what kids are learning to different themes because it inspires different opportunities within related fields.
“Because we’re going to be able to provide some of these field trip experiences off-campus and on-campus experiences, it’s really helpful to be able to tie teaching in the classroom to something they can actually apply it in their daily life and see in our communities,” she said.
Camp administrative intern Oscar Andrade Lara added it’ll help students who might struggle to relate to school content.
“Summer programming is really a time for us to get to know the kids, dive deep and work more one on one with more adults,” he said. “If we can foster a relationship with kids, learning comes easy.”
Camp Ignite begins at the end of June. Registration is closed.
