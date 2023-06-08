MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will be conducting a telephone poll this month to gather more feedback about potential referendums in the fall of 2023.
The district is considering an operational referendum, which would increase the per-pupil amount for taxpayers, and a bond referendum, which would fund facility projects.
The poll will be a follow-up poll to the community-wide survey done in January and aims to gauge the opinions of a random sampling of school district voters.
The district said this survey will focus on tax tolerance specific questions.
If contacted, the caller ID will display Morris Leatherman Company and will originate from either the 651 or 507 area code.
The telephone survey in January asked 400 registered voters in the district about their support for the referendums. Results showed that 67% of respondents said they would support the facilities projects question, either on its own or combined with the operating levy increase. Meanwhile, 76% were in favor of an operating levy increase either on its own or combined.
