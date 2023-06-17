MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools is leaning towards asking voters to approve a capital improvement bond referendum this fall, Board Chair Shannon Sinning said this week.
This comes as the district is conducting a telephone poll to gauge public support for either an operational referendum, which would increase the per pupil amount of funding, and/or the bond referendum, which would fund facility upgrades.
The district said this time around, the poll will ask registered voters within the school district’s boundaries more questions to focus on the latter.
The facility upgrades in question include secure entrances to several schools in the district.
The district could also ask voters about building a pool for Mankato West swimmers and providing additional funding for upgrades to schools like West and child care related projects.
“It’s been almost a decade since we’ve had a capital improvement bond, a significant one, so there’s some things that really need to be worked on with some of these buildings, and it’s just been long enough and we need to address them sooner than later,” Sinning said.
While Sinning said an operational referendum isn’t off the table yet, he said they are looking at how recent funding scenarios play out.
Those include gauging the impact of their recent $9.2 million budget adjustment, which board members will finalize at their Tuesday board meeting, waiting to see what enrollment will look like and measuring the impact of the Legislature’s education funding on the school.
“Those are the three main things. Once we see how those play out the next year and 18 months, we’ll have a great idea of where we’re at as a board on the operating side,” Sinning said.
The school district already passed a 10-year operational referendum in 2017.
Supt. Paul Peterson previously told The Free Press that the taxpayer impact from that referendum is around $500 per child, but that the district’s referendum is currently on the lower end compared to other districts.
If an operational referendum were to go on the ballot, Peterson said the question would ask voters to revoke and replace the current number.
This is the last telephone poll the district will conduct on the topic.
A random sample telephone survey conducted in January asked 400 registered voters living within the district’s boundaries about their support for each referendum.
Survey results showed that 67% of respondents said they would support the facilities projects question, either on its own or combined with the operating levy increase.
Meanwhile, 76% were in favor of an operating levy increase either on its own or combined.
January’s survey was a follow-up to a previous survey the district held, that one was an opt-in style survey conducted in the fall of 2021.
Peterson said the results of the January survey were “strikingly similar” to the previous results.
In addition to finalizing the budget next Tuesday, board members will also make recommendations on the maximum amount of flexibility they have in terms of what they could ask from voters.
The school board will have to decide by mid-August whether one or both of the questions will be on the ballot this fall and what the scope of them will be.
