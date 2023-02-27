MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools has made changes to its school calendar to adjust for weather-related cancellations.
District administrators and leaders from the Mankato Teachers Association worked to identify days that will change from non-student days to student days.
For each additional school day cancellation, the district said its needs to add a K-12 student day to the calendar. That includes doing so in increments.
Beginning March 6, Central High School will be adding 10 minutes to the beginning of its school day for the rest of the school year. Classes will begin at 8:20 a.m.
On March 10, K-5 students will attend school and have an early dismissal at 12:30 p.m. Bridges students will be released at 12:50 p.m. Students in grades ninth through 12th will have classes as normal that day.
Students in grades sixth through eighth do not need to attend school March 10 because of parent-teacher conferences.
Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows will add five minutes to the end of each school day from March 13-20. Students will be dismissed at 3:25 p.m. instead of 3:20 p.m.
If there are any more school cancellations, the district will add school days in this order: All students would attend school March 28; all students would attend school March 27; students would attend school during additional days in June starting with June 8, with no changes to the graduation date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.