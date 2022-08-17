MANKATO — A Mankato Area Public Schools teacher was recognized statewide with a professional development award during the 2022 Minnesota Association of Agricultural Educators conference.
Ethan Dado was awarded the Teacher Turn the Key Award, a professional development award for the state’s outstanding teacher in their second through fourth years of teaching.
Dado will represent the state at the national level and will receive advanced professional development at the national agricultural teachers conference.
