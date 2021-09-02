In March of last year, shortly after Heather Mueller had been appointed to lead Minnesota schools’ collective response to the pandemic, she told a room of 300 school leaders from across the state something that turned out to be dead wrong.
The state had just announced the first few cases of the novel coronavirus recorded in Minnesota. During a Q&A, the school officials wanted to know whether the government had any plans to close school buildings.
She told them, “honestly and earnestly,” no. No plans to close school buildings.
About an hour passed and Mueller was finished answering questions. Fewer than 5 minutes after she got in her car to drive back to the Minnesota Department of Education, the governor’s office called.
School buildings needed to close, she was told. State leaders had mere days to ensure schools and families could access resources to help them maintain continuity of learning for children.
“I had no choice but to immediately call the executive director of (Minnesota Association of School Administrators) and say, ‘I was wrong,’” Mueller, a former Mankato district administrator and now state education commissioner, said Thursday to a crowded Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
But now, after a grueling year in which she resorted to midnights spent working and haphazard Target runs to buy clothes, an emotional Mueller worked to rally the spirits of hundreds of educators and workers within Mankato Area Public Schools who gathered in the amphitheater at Riverfront Park.
A goal of the day, an event typically held annually, was for teachers and staffers to rejuvenate themselves before heading into another school year fraught with obstacles presented by COVID-19.
The mood was joyful, despite the pandemic looming larger over the start of in-person classes next week than educators had hoped for following a summer of lower case counts.
“I think first we hoped that things would be better, but we were watching,” Mueller told The Free Press. As evidence of the delta variant’s threatening rise, Mueller and her chief of staff wore masks at the outdoor event, though most attendees did not.
“I think that online learning is one option, but we always want to have our students in person,” she said of the aim to keep children in schools this year. “That is the second thing, right behind being safe, healthy and well.”
The gathering also celebrated outstanding efforts made by district staff in the past year.
In June the Mankato Teachers Association named 15-year veteran Brady Krusemark, the Mankato West High School band director, the Teacher of the Year. Krusemark on Thursday coordinated his band’s playing of the F major scale to articulate his thoughts about the honor.
When the band played C, Krusemark said: “We are presented with constant challenges and chances to care about young people and make a constant change in their lives.”
Supt. Paul Peterson lauded the principal and teachers of Jefferson Elementary for earning the school a national Blue Ribbon Award by narrowing the achievement gap between students of color and white students during the 2019-20 school year.
At Jefferson, 16% of students are Black and 8% are Hispanic, according to the Blue Ribbon Schools website. Dawn Clauson, a first grade teacher at the school, said she and her colleagues aimed to ensure those groups in particular had equal access to the same opportunities as white children, who comprise over two-thirds of the school.
Clauson said issues in achievement often arise from “outside parameters, outside things we can’t really control. We were trying to make their school day consistent and have the same opportunity.”
She worried often about children being insufficiently engaged while classes were taught online. Social workers at Jefferson created Wi-Fi hotspots to provide internet access to kids who lacked it.
Teachers put extra focus on “connecting with those kids that maybe didn’t have all of the opportunities as other kids that have parents at home willing to help them or able to help them,” Clauson said.
Mueller remarked that this year teachers have taken on work vastly broader than what they signed up to do. She thanked them for working to provide a quality education as well as emotional support. She also thanked them simply for continuing to teach.
“We are entering a new school year with a delta variant upending classrooms once again. This is incredibly daunting because we not only have the sense of what is to come, given this past year,” but the pandemic has also disproportionately affected students of color and students with learning disabilities, she said.
Beyond engaging with children, a difficult role for educators and school boards has been to deal with public scrutiny about mask protocols and curriculums that aim to deal more directly with the nation’s history of racism.
For one veteran history teacher at Mankato East High School on Thursday, that role involved 50 minutes spent debating a man who parked his SUV near the amphitheater and denounced the “communism” he says is being taught at local schools.
John Wicklund, 44, has lived in Mankato for about two decades. He brought a headless mannequin, with five syringes jabbed into its torso and a sign saying vaccines poison us hung on its outstretched arm, to an adjacent parking lot.
Wicklund recently moved his 12-year-old son to Maple River Schools because he thinks it uses a more honest curriculum. He said the “equity” preached by Mankato schools — it is now a part of the district’s mission statement to “equitably” engage with families and communities — is analogous to communism.
“You look at (MAPS’) values and you look at some of the stuff, and you’re like, this is straight out of Hitler’s thing. All they did was change one word to ‘equity.’ But it’s the same thing — it’s teaching you to judge your other people around you by the color of their skin,” he said.
The history teacher, who declined to be named for fear of elevated scrutiny directed at him, has taught for more than a decade in Mankato.
When he heard Wicklund’s stereo emitting the refrain “It’s a woke world after all,” he came over to talk. He stayed for 50 minutes. The two men spoke civilly but in a circular fashion, he said.
“We don’t teach alternate versions of history. In fact, actually, we’re teaching a truer version of what has happened, which is what people are labeling (Critical Race Theory),” the teacher said.
Knowing that some white parents think he is harming their children with his teaching, how does he motivate himself for the school year?
“I don’t think that outside perspective comes into the classroom very often when you’re in with kids who want to be engaged learners,” he said. But “certainly right now … we feel more of that scrutiny. More like we’re under the microscope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.