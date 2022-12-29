MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will conduct a telephone poll in early January regarding a possible referendum in 2023.
School officials have been working on facility and operational plans for several years, and the telephone poll is a follow up to the community-wide survey that was mailed to all school district residents in the fall of 2021, according to a news release.
Residents selected for the January poll will be part of a random sampling of school district voters. If called, the caller ID will display Morris Leatherman Company and have either a (651) or (507) area code.
