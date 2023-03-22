MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools will still try to collect existing meal debt after Minnesota’s universal free school meal bill goes into effect.
The bill, which was signed into law Friday and kicks in next school year, will provide free breakfast and lunch to K-12 students across the state.
Minnesota is the fourth state to implement the law.
The Mankato district’s current meal debt is about $80,000, Director of Nutrition Services Darcy Stueber said during a nutrition services report at Monday’s School Board meeting.
Board members posed questions as to what will happen to that debt once the bill is implemented.
If the debt becomes uncollectible, Stueber said the school’s general fund would eventually cover those costs.
Stueber told The Free Press families can pay in increments if they need to, a feature they’ve offered in the past and during the height of the pandemic.
“We don’t expect them to pay it all off at once if they can’t afford to, but if they’re able to make a payment in good faith, then we can continue to collect on that debt,” she said.
The district has received about $2,500 in community donations to help reduce that amount.
“Which has helped families who are struggling to put money in their lunch account, so we’re very appreciative of that,” Stueber said.
She said the district, which has been an advocate for the free meals bill, is still waiting on more guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education as they work to implement the new law.
During the meeting, board member Christopher Kind asked Stueber how the law changes how food service runs.
Stueber said the main change will come from the state providing the paid balance versus families sending in a payment.
Kind praised the new law prior to his question.
“That’s a big change to have the state pass legislation and basically take over, right, the providing of the meals,” he said.
As of right now, meals will still be offered under the free and reduced rates throughout the rest of the school year.
Students were served meals at no charge during the pandemic. That ended in June 2022 after U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers expired.
Stueber, who is also the Minnesota School Nutrition Association Public Policy Committee chair, also has been in Washington, D.C., advocating for the Keep Kids Fed Act.
The act, which was implemented last summer and is expiring this June, reimburses school districts for breakfast and lunch costs on their end.
“That funding is to help with the inflationary costs that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic and are still currently seeing,” Stueber said.
