A Mankato physician will be at the ready to care for Team USA’s best women’s ski jumping athletes at their World Cup competition in Japan this week.
Dr. Wade Johnson, chair of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, was chosen to be a team physician for USA Nordic at the competition, which runs from Thursday to Sunday. After working with the team remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be his first time traveling with the skiers.
Johnson said he feels a sense of pride and patriotism at the opportunity to work with USA Nordic athletes.
“It’s a lot of fun to travel with the team and be part of that and to work and contribute to their successes,” he said before heading to Japan. “Providing care to athletes at this high of a level is something I’ve always wanted to be involved in.”
Johnson is no stranger to working with athletes, both through previous work with Team USA, his regular work at Mayo in Mankato and as the physician for Bethany Lutheran College athletics.
This latest opportunity with USA Nordic came after he worked with the team during his fellowship training about four years ago. He also has experience with USA women’s hockey teams in Blaine.
One of the best parts about working with athletes, he said, is helping them achieve their goals.
“I just like the competitive drive and their ability to do the things they love doing,” he said. “When they get injured that’s not what anyone likes, so that’s kind of what drove me into sports medicine is to help people.”
Each sport has its own injury risks. In a high-flying athletic event such as ski jumping, he could have to treat anything from ankle sprains to muscle pulls to concussions.
The competitions have medical and trauma care teams on the ski slopes in case major accidents happen. As team physician, he’s in charge of overseeing USA’s athletes care, including coordinating with local medical centers if need be.
In a statement, Mayo Clinic Health System Regional Vice President Dr. James Hebl expressed pride in Johnson’s involvement on Team USA.
“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Johnson’s selection as a team physician supporting Team USA ski jumping athletes,” he stated. “Dr. Johnson’s expertise and leadership in the care of athletes highlights the caliber of sports medicine expertise we are fortunate to have at Mayo Clinic Health system here in Mankato. We’ll be cheering for Team USA at the World Cup event!”
To be chosen for the role, physicians around the country volunteer to be in a medical pool for upcoming competitions. Team USA called up Johnson from the pool. He thought he might be headed to Lake Placid, New York, for the World University Games this week before athletes qualified for the World Cup held in Zao, Japan.
Ski jumping qualifiers begin Thursday before individual competitions kick off at 2 a.m. central time Friday followed by team competitions at 2 a.m. central time Saturday. The competitions will be streamed online at www.skiandsnowboard.live.
