MANKATO — A Stillwater firm that specializes in municipal law will be the city of Mankato’s next legal advisor, ending a five-year pact between the city and the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office.
After decades of having its own legal department, Mankato began contracting with County Attorney Pat McDermott in 2016 following the retirement of longtime City Attorney Eileen Wells. Virtually all of the work done by McDermott’s office involved overseeing hundreds of lower-level criminal prosecutions each year, but the contract also included a provision for up to 10 hours a week of legal advice to the city on noncriminal matters.
In return, the county received more than $430,000 a year through direct payments from the city and through fines collected from criminal convictions that previously went to the city. The county attorney’s office took over the expense of employing a pair of former assistant city attorneys, but the city agreed to continue paying the wages and benefits of a legal secretary that brought the total cost of legal services to about $530,000, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
The new deal with Eckberg Lammers, P.C. of Stillwater will cut those costs in half, Arntz said.
City officials appeared satisfied with the prosecution side of the agreement with the county attorney’s office. As dictated by state law, McDermott and his staff already handled felony and serious gross misdemeanor prosecutions in the county, and it contracts with small cities in the county to handle their lower-level criminal matters. But Arntz told the City Council in May that McDermott wasn’t adequately responsive when it came to municipal requests for assistance with civil legal issues, even though the contract called for up to 10 hours of work.
She recommended the city explore alternatives.
A subcommittee made up of Mayor Najwa Massad, Council President Mike Laven and Council member Karen Foreman reviewed proposals submitted in July by seven firms seeking to represent the city on civil municipal matters and two — McDermott and Eckberg Lammers — interested in handling the criminal work. Eckberg Lammers was the only firm seeking both jobs.
Working with Arntz, the selection committee did interviews with three finalists seeking the civil legal contract and both of those interested in the prosecution side. City staff also sought opinions from several of the cities currently contracting with Eckberg Lammers, a 72-year-old firm that works with a dozen Twin Cities suburbs, as well as a few outstate cities such as Northfield, Faribault and Morristown. Arntz said the city received “outstanding feedback from these communities” on the firm’s work in both arenas.
The selection process came to a conclusion Monday night when the council unanimously authorized Arntz to finalize a five-year contract with Eckberg Lammers to handle both types of legal representation for Mankato.
The five-year contract will provide a base payment of $260,000 the first year for prosecution services, growing to nearly $320,000 by year five. The city will also be responsible for expenses such as court filing costs, courier services and process servers. On top of that, general municipal legal advice will be provided as needed on an hourly basis with attorneys fees of $180 an hour the first year, growing to $200 in the fifth.
Laven said he liked the idea of hiring an outside law firm because a local firm would inevitably run into cases where an existing client would end up in a legal dispute with the city, creating a conflict of interest. Massad was also concerned about how a Mankato law firm would handle those questions.
“Who do you represent?” Massad said. “Do you represent the city or the other clients you have?”
Forman was impressed with Eckberg Lammers reputation: “They certainly come highly recommended on the civil side as well as the prosecution side.”
Tom Weidner and Imran Ali, attorneys for Eckberg Lammers, attended the council meeting to answer questions and said they were excited to add Mankato to their list of municipal clients. Weidner said the firm hopes to add a Mankato office at some point in the future.
Despite what appeared to be a strained relationship, McDermott said in May he would seek to continue providing prosecution services for Mankato to preserve the jobs of the former assistant city attorneys, who he said would likely need to be laid off if the Mankato cases were no longer being handled by his office. A memo to the council stated that Eckberg Lammers “is working on hiring someone with Blue Earth County experience,” but it didn’t state if the attorneys in McDermott’s office were being considered.
Problems between the city and the county attorney’s office came to a head last year, culminating in McDermott sending notice to the city that he intended to terminate the contract in October. The notice was an attempt to get the city’s attention after the county was under the mistaken impression that the city had ignored invoices for more than $50,000 in outstanding balances. In reality, the city paid the required amounts shortly after receiving the invoices.
McDermott told the council in May that the issue could have been resolved if then-City Manager Pat Hentges had been more willing to communicate: “I can’t get return phone calls, I cannot get return emails.”
McDermott had also been looking to increase the city’s payment because, he said, the current level of payment threatened to leave county taxpayers unfairly subsidizing the prosecution of criminal cases that were the financial responsibility of Mankato.
