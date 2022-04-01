MANKATO — Two Mankato residents have returned from an expedition to Antarctica.
Local adventurers Julia Battern and Mike Innes shared their experiences with an international group of participants in a 2041 Foundation expedition to engage businesses and communities in climate science, personal leadership and the promotion of sustainable practices.
“I am home but just,” Mike Innes messaged shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. The group began its trip March 17.
Innes plans to spend a few days “just getting reoriented” before he returns to his duties as operations manager for Onward Energy’s Mankato Energy Center.
Onward Energy handled expenses for the Mankato duo’s trip, including the cost of a substitute teacher to fill in for Battern’s science classes at Mankato East High School.
“She is due back (to school) Monday or Tuesday,” East’s Principal Jeff Dahline said.
Dahline showed enthusiasm for Battern’s opportunity to learn about Antarctica; he’s also looking forward to finding out how East students’ science education likely will be enhanced.
“Not only was it a great opportunity for her, I know she will share this at a very high level with her students and she will share it with teachers in her department. It will have a tremendous impact on our curriculum,” he said.
Throughout the expedition, East students and staff, as well as area residents, were able to go to social media sites for updates on the expedition, including a blog created by Battern. She shared lots of videos of majestic icebergs, flocks of penguins, as well as selfies with her teammates.
Battern include these observances on Day Six:
“So much enthusiasm as our expedition group of 150 people, representing 35 nations, made our way down to Ushuaia’s port to board The Ocean Victory. This small cruise ship which was built in 2021 has made 11 trips down to Antarctica; it is the most energy efficient of its kind, but still is emitting 252 tons of carbon dioxide on this voyage. To ‘clean up’ the CO2 emitted from our trip, 125% of the carbon emissions will be offset through donations to various funding efforts including carbon capture sequestration and reforestation projects. I am definitely feeling some guilt around the footprint of this trip ... at the same time, feeling determined to make sure some good comes out of it in the end.
“Our journey began heading West on the Beagle Channel....Within two minutes of being on deck I’d already seen seals, whales, penguins (swimming) against the beautiful backdrop of the mountains ... It was special to think that Darwin had sailed on this same path nearly two hundred years ago on his ship, the H.M.S. Beagle, and even more special to know that our biology students back in Mankato are learning about Darwin’s voyage in class this week!”
Dahline said Battern will probably give a presentation about her trip at a later date.
