MANKATO — When students were finally able to head back into the classroom after COVID-19 caused them to attend school online for a while, Maysn Rykhus noticed a severe learning gap among her peers, especially when it came to the subject of math.
Nineteen years old at the time, Rykhus was completing her senior year at Mankato East High School. Throughout the year, she heard rumblings from both parents and students about the struggles of adjusting to in-person classes after a full year of distance learning.
The struggles had less to do with waking up early enough to catch the bus again and more with getting caught up with what they were supposed to have already learned.
Rykhus knew she had to help. She also had the ability to do so.
During her senior year of high school, Rykhus attended Postsecondary Enrollment Options at Minnesota State University, which enables high school students to take college classes for free.
Her stellar performance in her microeconomics class caught the attention of her professor, who suggested she participate in MSU’s supplemental instructor program, known as MavPass.
MavPass, according to MSU’s website, is a “peer-facilitated academic support system for students in historically difficult courses.”
Rykhus jumped at the opportunity, eager to help her peers in the course.
“I held classes and really developed my skills as an instructor,” she said. “I learned how to communicate my thought process to students needing more help in the subject.”
With her background as an instructor, she decided to launch a seasonal summer program called Mankato Math and Me that offers homework help and individual tutoring to K-12 students that need the extra support in math.
Tutoring sessions occur at public libraries in the area. Last summer, MSU’s Memorial Library even opened its doors for Mankato Math and Me to use.
Sabrina Mercedes, of Mankato, signed her daughter up for tutoring with Rykhus after doing some research on what programs were available in the area.
“Mankato Math and Me was the most affordable and had great reviews,” she said. “My daughter has been more confident learning math from Masyn. Masyn is patient, works with our schedule and finances as I’m a single mom.”
Mercedes said she would recommend it to any parent looking to get support for their child.
The positive feedback and success the program has had the past two years inspired Rykhus to expand it to the full year.
“There’s a growing need and demand for tutoring in order to fill that learning gap that we’re seeing within our youth,” she said. “We’re really excited that we were able to expand the sphere and work with all types of students year-round.”
Now that she’s attending Carleton College in Northfield, however, Rykhus is hoping to make it less of a one-woman show and bring more help on board.
“It can definitely be challenging to run a business and focus on my academics,” Rykhus said. “But I definitely learned how to manage my time when I was 16, directing Sunrise Movement Mankato (a group aiming to stop climate change) and taking challenging classes in high school. Having the experience of managing a nonprofit at such a young age while balancing school was really beneficial to me now that I’m in college.”
While she’s out of town, Rykhus is continuing to meet with students online who prefer to do so.
For those that prefer face-to-face sessions, she plans to bring on in-person instructors, preferably more women and BIPOC.
“Being a woman and Asian-American myself, I’ve noticed there’s a lack of women, especially women of color, in math and a lack of support to look up to,” she said. “In college, I’m part of a club for women pursuing a career in math. It just makes it so much easier to have the support and mentorship of other women and to be able to have a space to discuss different barriers women face in their careers.”
Rykhus hopes that Mankato Math and Me becomes a safe space and mentorship opportunity for both women and BIPOC who are interested in pursuing the field. In return, she hopes it sets an example for the younger generation.
Those interested in joining the team are invited to send an email to info@mankatomathandme.com.
Rykhus also intends to build a stronger community through the program.
Mankato Math and Me is working to offer financial assistance to lower-income families and hope to soon partner with other local organizations to provide free events and educational resources for the Greater Mankato community.
“We have to support our youth because they’re the future of our community,” Rykhus said.
