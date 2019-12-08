The Free Press
ST. PAUL — Mankato East seniors Malachy Bloom and Mikayla Stanley won the State Classic Debate Championship Saturday in St. Paul.
The students competed among 26 varsity teams from 15 high schools at South St. Paul High School Friday and Saturday. Nine Mankato teams from East, West, Dakota Meadows and Prairie Winds competed at different levels in the championship.
The teams debated a resolution regarding U.S. military assistance to Saudi Arabia. They faced a team from Mounds Park Academy in the finals.
Bloom had competed in debate for the last six years, while Stanley competed for the last four years. Stanley placed 8th in the state championship last year with Gavin Davis.
