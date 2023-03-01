MANKATO — A Mankato teacher is among 33 semifinalists for this year’s Teacher of the Year award.
Mankato East High School media specialist teacher Kari Healy has made the list.
Education Minnesota, the statewide educators union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program. An independent selection panel of 21 community leaders chose the semifinalists from 132 candidates across the state.
The panel will review their portfolios and review video submissions in mid-March before selecting about a dozen finalists.
The winner will be announced May 7 at the annual Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet.
