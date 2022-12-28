Going all out by wearing elaborate costumes for spirit week at Mankato East is just who Mark Ulman is.
He’s an all-in, go-big-or-go-home kind of guy. His peers notice it, too.
“Mark is a very involved person who commits to a lot of things and, when he commits, he commits completely,” said Nate Fuller, a colleague of Ulman’s at Mankato East High School. “And he is always willing to go the extra mile.”
Ulman and Fuller both teach social studies at East and have been friends for about eight years.
Through the years of knowing Ulman, Fuller said one thing is for certain about his buddy: “He’s just all around an amazing person. He is the definition of a jack of all trades.”
Ulman has lived in Mankato for 21 years and has been a teacher at East for nine of them.
His community involvement began with his coaching career. Prior to retiring from that gig, Ulman coached a variety of sports for 22 years.
“Part of it for me is I love to help kids be the best they can be in a variety of different capacities,” he said. “That’s what inspires me. Whether that be coaching, whether it be in the classroom or out in the community.”
Fuller said that, as a hockey coach, Ulman was willing to put in the work to be the best for his players, despite not having any coaching experience at the high school hockey level.
“His willingness to jump outside of his comfort zone, learn, adapt and be able to become a proficient coach was really impressive and appreciated,” he said. “Most people wouldn’t have the type of courage to do that.”
When Ulman stopped coaching, he became an announcer for East and West games.
With both of his kids in soccer and his youngest in hockey, he started there. Eventually, he began announcing for basketball and football games as well.
“If you listen to him announcing the starting lineup, he would make any athlete on the field feel like they were playing for the Minnesota Wild,” his wife, Liz, said.
During the peak of the pandemic when live audiences weren’t allowed at the games, Ulman began broadcasting them on his YouTube Live and offering play-by-play commentary.
“I wanted to give the parents and the families an opportunity to be able to watch the games,” he said. “I did that for about three years.”
In the classroom, Ulman listens to the needs and wants of his students and uses their desires to encourage them to reach their full potential.
Much of the students’ desires are driven by their taste buds, so Ulman rewards them with sweet drinks and homemade food.
“I don’t offer it all the time. But it’s awarded for certain things,” he said.
When the East girls soccer team went to the state tournament for the first time, Ulman reached out to the team and offered them all a cup of hot chocolate.
“They would come in and get hot chocolate whenever it was available for them on specific days,” he said. “It’s just little things to say thank you, congratulations. Those types of things.”
In the past, Ulman had bribed one of his AP classes with homemade mac and cheese for lunch if they all did well on their next exam.
“It just kind of transformed into providing incentives for them to do good things,” he said.
Aside from providing treats, Ulman enthusiastically welcomes new freshmen to East as a LinkCrew leader.
The program is designed to teach upperclassmen how to mentor incoming freshmen as they transition into high school. Ulman has been helping lead the program for about seven years.
“I absolutely love it because it helps me teach upperclassmen how to be leaders,” he said. “It also provides an avenue for us to help the community within the school be more welcoming and help freshmen be more successful when they arrive.”
Out in the community, Ulman is a teacher representative on the Educare Board of Directors.
The local nonprofit raises funds and offers grants to teachers in the community in order to meet the needs of their students.
“I just try to be active in the community and try to give kids the opportunity to be the best they can be. That’s what drives me,” Ulman said. “The way that that happens is by building good communities where everyone feels ownership to it.”
Liz couldn’t be more proud of her husband.
“He is a guy who will just make other people smile, roll their eyes, or just bring a little fun into your life,” she said. “Sometimes making those small differences can make all the difference in the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.