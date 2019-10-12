The Mankato East/West debate team competed in the Mayo Classic Debate Invitational at Rochester Mayo High School Saturday.
Mankato East vasity team of Malachy Bloom and Mikayla Stanley continued their undefeated record by finishing the day with a 4-0 winning record and placing 2nd out of 27 varsity teams.
Mankato East varsity team of Gavin Davis and Seth Stevens finished the day in 8th place out of 27 teams with a 3-1 record, earning them honorable mention recognition.
Mankato West novice team of Ryan Berlin and Carter McCabe placed 18th out of 80 novice teams with a 3-1 record, earning them honorable mention recognition.
The East/West debate team will compete at Stillwater Area High School Oct. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.