After a seven-day warm run of temperatures above 32 degrees during the day and below freezing at night, conditions were finally perfect this week for Mankato East science teacher Julia Battern’s class to head into their school forest to tap silver maple trees.
The new wildlife ecology class project is a hands-on learning experience that’s part of the school’s existing partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through the School Forest program.
Students, like seniors Hope Robey, Ashley Waletski and Julia Bristol, have been working closely with members of the DNR as they’ve visited their classes and helped with the project.
Now, with conditions just right for the sap to flow, the students headed out to collect it. The students started tapping the trees on Thursday.
The process begins by drilling a hole and putting the tap in, said Bristol.
“We hammered it in to make sure it was fully in there. Then we put a bag on it to capture the sap. Today we emptied the bags into buckets to keep the sap,” she said.
The experience created a hands-on component to what they’ve already been learning in the classroom — the anatomy of the tree.
Robey, who said the class has been learning how to identify both coniferous and deciduous trees, said the project branched off their lessons.
“So that’s fun to be able to learn in the classroom and then come out here and actually see it in person,” she said.
The project was made possible due to a $1,000 Educare grant used to purchase supplies for students.
The idea itself came about last spring, after Battern invited southern region DNR leaders to the school forest.
“We were just doing a walk-through of our forest, and (one of the DNR leaders) said, ‘Look at all these maples. Have you ever thought about tapping these trees with your students?’” she said.
Battern, who said she’s always wanted to make it happen, jumped on the opportunity.
“Maple syrup is just a really great example of many of the natural resources that comes right here from this land, and it’s been a really important resource for a long time for humans here, and we get a chance to learn by doing in this case,” she said.
Robey, Waletski and Bristol all said they are interested in going into fields related to wildlife ecology in college.
Waletski said she’s glad she gets to tap into her knowledge through real-world experience.
“Actually applying yourself and learning hands-on how this stuff works, it’s really cool,” she said.
