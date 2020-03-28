Public school educators and students begin teaching and learning remotely this week and Mankato Area Public Schools officials say they are ready.
While school buildings are closed for at least five weeks, Mankato leaders say their distance learning plan goes beyond academics. The outset of learning from home will focus on “connections over content.”
“This is not simply e-learning,” Supt. Paul Peterson told the School Board last week. “We are tending to the multiple needs of our kids.”
Gov. Tim Walz initially ordered schools shut down through Friday to give educators time to prepare for the likely possibility of distance learning. On Wednesday he ordered school buildings remained closed to students until at least May 4.
For most area districts, lessons will begin again from afar on Monday. Mankato Public Schools' calendar already had a scheduled day off on Monday, so distance learning will commence Tuesday. Remote learning will continue through at least April 30. Remote classes will not be in session May 1 or 4 while educators prepare for the yet-to-be-determined next phase: either for the re-opening of school buildings or the continuation of distance learning.
Format and access
Mankato Area Public Schools secondary students will begin most of their learning online Tuesday while elementary students will get started with lessons on pencil and paper.
Elementary schools distributed learning packets with 15 days worth of activities on paper. The elementary students will transition to digital-based learning after that, said Marti Sievek, the district's interim director of teaching and learning.
Elementary families without a computer at home available for their child also were loaned a district computer. The elementary schools will use the Google Classroom platform for e-learning.
All secondary students already have their own school-provided Chromebooks and already are using e-learning platforms.
Internet providers in the area are giving two months of free internet service to families who did not already have access. Those families have been sent sign-up instructions.
Teachers and other district staff have attempted to contact every family to identify families that needed a computer or internet access, Sievek said.
Academic content
Teachers spent eight days developing remote lesson plans unique to their subject, grade level and students' needs.
“All of our staff have done an incredible job demonstrating flexibility and adaptability as we make plans to serve our families,” Sievek said. “It's remarkable how innovation is bred through situational mandate.”
Secondary students' learning won't be done entirely on their computers. East High School teacher Nicole Hed, for example, sent food 'labs' home to her culinary arts students. Each day they have all the needed supplies and a recipe to make pies, fondant and other fare.
To provide flexibility for students in child care and providing care to younger siblings, there will not be a defined distance learning schedule.
“We are not requiring synchronous class participation from our students nor from our teachers,” Sievek said.
There will be opportunities for students to participate in live digital discussions, but Sievek said those will be recorded so students who are not available at that time can access them later.
Students will be required to show they are doing work daily and can be marked absent if they do not.
Students will not be taking state standardized tests. The U.S. Department of Education is waiving testing requirements that are usually mandated as part of school accountability measurements.
Beyond academics
Peterson said teachers will continue to incorporate personal growth lessons into students' days at home.
“The social-emotional and skills and characteristics that we are developing in kids on a day-to-day basis in our buildings is now reflected in our distance learning plans,” he said.
Special education students who receive physical, occupational and speech therapy will continue to receive those services. They'll use a telemedicine format that already had been being utilized in some rural areas, said Scott Hare, the district's director of support services.
School counselors, psychologists and social workers will continue to provide services to students remotely.
The discussions with parents about their childrens' emotional well-being and resources available to them began with the first calls home to families to assess their distance learning needs, Hare said.
Sievek said teachers are being told to focus their early remote days on “connection over content.” Students may be struggling to cope with isolation and a new instructional format and staff may need to help them through that before students are ready to learn again, he said.
Financial impact
It's too early to know the budgetary impact of all the changes COVID-19 has brought to Mankato Area Public Schools, said Tom Sager, the district's finance director.
The district continues to receive its normal local property tax, state and federal funding streams, Sager said.
It will receive reimbursement for the free meals it is providing to students. They are awaiting to see if legislative action might provide additional funding for other new expenses, such as providing free child care for some students.
The closures will mean lost revenues, including in the Community Education and Recreation budget, which relies on program registration fees. But Sager said there also are a few areas where the district will see some savings, such as minimized need for substitute teachers.
