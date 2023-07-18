MANKATO — Despite steadily rising costs, the city of Mankato will continue to rely on Blue Earth County to run elections across the city.
As they’ve done since 2006, county staff will administer elections, including managing and staffing election judges at polling places in Mankato for the next four years.
“From the county’s perspective, it works really well,” said Michael Stalberger, who oversees elections as director of the county Property and Environmental Resources Department. “We’re really happy with the partnership.”
A staff memo to the City Council recommended the renewal of a new contract with the county, something the council approved unanimously a week ago.
“By having elections conducted by the County it provides consistency with process and convenience for citizens in election years, reduces polling places and duplication of equipment and service,” the memo stated. “The partnership between the city of Mankato and Blue Earth County is an example of working collaboratively with other jurisdictions to streamline service delivery.”
The approval came even though the annual fee paid by the city will rise to $140,000 for the voting services provided throughout the 2024 presidential election year — twice what was charged in 2020. The previous four-year contract carried annual fees for Mankato of $70,000 in 2020, $80,000 in 2021, $95,000 in 2022 and $105,000 in 2023.
The upcoming contract will rise from $140,000 next year to $155,000, $170,000 and $180,000 in the following three years.
“The big increase is almost exclusively the need to increase our election judge pay,” Stalberger said of the future charges.
The increases in the previous contract reflected the move to an “all-inclusive” price. Stalberger, who took over the election administration duties at the county in 2016, said the previous approach required the county to document all of the specific costs related to running each election for the city of Mankato and then sending a bill for reimbursement.
It was a time-consuming task of tallying up the expense of each ballot printed for a Mankato voter, every payment made to every election judge working at a city polling place, the share of publication expenses targeted toward city voters and more.
The new approach estimates the cost of running the city elections without documenting every penny of every expenditure. And it averages out the charges over the four-year election cycle to make for more predictability in budgeting.
The increasing charges in the upcoming contract reflect to some extent the general inflationary pressures of recent years, which have shown up in higher prices for paper, postage and other supplies and equipment involved in conducting an election, Stalberger said. But the biggest factor is a plan to significantly boost pay for election judges.
The previous wage has been about $10 to $12 per hour, depending on the duties involved.
“We’ve known this last year that is no longer going to cut it,” Stalberger said.
The plan is to bump up the hourly wages by about 40% to better reflect rates in the broader economy and what other jurisdictions in the area are paying their election judges.
Stalberger doesn’t want judges to have to make too much of an economic sacrifice if they’re giving up a day’s wages at their regular job to be an election judge.
Although he said most of our judges sign up out of a desire to serve the community, the growing contentiousness around elections can sour the atmosphere of polling places at times.
“The environment has changed in elections, and some folks are saying, ‘Wait a minute, why do I want to go there and be questioned?’” he said. “So we want to make sure they’re being compensated for that.”
Adding $4 or $5 to the hourly wages adds up considering that Mankato’s 17 precincts require 200-300 judges working roughly 10,000 hours.
While the annual charges to the city cover typical costs of running elections, the agreement provides for additional payments in some circumstances. The county will charge the city for all of the costs associated with a special election that’s not held on the date of a regularly scheduled state election if the only question on the ballot involves a council race or other municipal ballot question. The city is also responsible for the entire cost of a recount involving a municipal race.
And if the voting systems — from vote scanners to assistive voting equipment to supporting software — need to be replaced or updated, a separate agreement will be negotiated to deal with those expenses.
Stalberger and city officials both see the logic in having the county oversee the elections. Under state law, the county is ultimately responsible for ensuring elections are properly conducted, and the county handles elections-related activities such as voter registration, voting by mail, absentee voting and early in-person voting.
So county staff can be the election experts and city staff can concentrate on other municipal priorities.
“It’s just really a good way to be efficient with our dollars and our employees,” Stalberger said.
