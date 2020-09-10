MANKATO — Their smiles couldn’t be seen under their masks as Jefferson Elementary School students arrived for the first day of the year. But families reported extra excitement mixed with a little extra nerves.
“I’m happy but really nervous,” said third grader Norah Sturgis as she walked up to her school Thursday.
It’s the first time in more than six months Norah and many other students have been in a classroom.
Nearly 20% of Mankato Area Public Schools students chose to continue learning from home this fall. But for Norah and her parents, the decision to return to the classroom was an easy one.
“Our kid needs these really good teachers,” mom Heather Hamilton said. “We trust them to do everything they can do to keep the kids safe.”
The members of the Sturgis-Hamilton family are lucky not to have any underlying health issues and understand why some families with extra vulnerability to COVID-19 are choosing to stay home, Hamilton said. Her family isn’t particularly worried about catching the coronavirus themselves but is more concerned about passing it on to someone vulnerable, Hamilton said. They’ll be extra cautious now that school is back in session.
“We have to all be in this together,” she said.
Marshall and Sarah Blanshan also had no doubts about sending their daughter, Lorelai, to kindergarten in person. They spent the summer worrying about whether Lorelai would get the opportunity.
“She needs the interaction,” Marshall said.
Mom Vansessa Blaisdell had mixed feelings as her children returned for third and fifth grade.
“I’m equal parts excited and equal parts terrified,” she said.
For her children, Benny and David Addison, it was 100% excitement. They were up and getting ready for their first day before the alarm clock rang.
Students were welcomed back with a number of changes that Principal Scot Johnson said were the result of three months of planning aimed at keeping students safe during the pandemic.
“Health and safety is always a top priority but especially this year,” Johnson said.
All schools in the district are officially operating under the state-recommended hybrid model. But that model looks different at the elementary, middle and high school levels due to differing space capacities and the number of times students need to move to different classrooms.
At the elementary schools, students are able to come to class every day. The days are shortened and students spend most of their day spread farther apart in a single classroom.
The hybrid model requires schools to space students 6 feet apart in classrooms. At Jefferson Elementary, most grade levels met the target with some rearranging and removing excess items from each classroom, along with some students opting to learn from home.
One third grade class moved into the cafeteria, which is no longer needed for its regular purpose because breakfasts and lunches are being served to students in their classrooms at Jefferson and other elementary schools.
The fifth grade expanded to three classrooms instead of two. The extra class is in what is usually the art and music room. Trips to art, music and other classes with specialists have been canceled across the district’s elementary schools, both to limit students’ movements within the building and because some specialists have been reassigned to teach regular grade-level and remote classes. Other specialists are providing lessons that the grade-level teachers can incorporate into their days.
Mankato elementary schools are releasing an hour early to give teachers prep time they would usually have while their students are with specialists.
Elementary students’ recreation times also look different this year.
Parents are asked not to drop off their children more than a few minutes before the first bell rings because students aren’t allowed on the playground in the morning.
Recess times are staggered throughout the day instead of after lunch. Students must stay with their class in a different assigned area each day, and each class has its own set of balls and other equipment that are cleaned nightly.
Other outdoor areas are reserved as spaces where teachers can take their lessons outside or give students a short break to take off masks and get some fresh air.
Johnson worries a bit about students being cooped up in the same classroom all day on bad weather days. But he’s trying to stay focused on meeting challenges one day at a time.
The biggest obstacle of preparing for students to return, Johnson said, was the uncertainty of how many families would want to continue learning remotely this fall. Waiting for families to decide made planning more complex, Johnson said, adding he understands it was a difficult choice for some.
“We’ve had to be creative and very flexible,” Johnson said.
Nearly 1,700 of Mankato’s approximately 9,000 students opted for distance learning. Just over 750 of those are elementary students and about 900 are middle and high schoolers.
The district reassigned 30 teachers to work solely with the elementary distance learners, according to Travis Olson, the district’s director of teaching and learning. The district also appointed a coordinator to lead the elementary distance program, which is operating separately from in-person learning.
Families can request to shift from remote to in-person learning or vice versa as the year progresses.
Johnson said the most common question he is now hearing from families is what will happen when a student gets sick. The principal said there is no simple answer because that depends on many variables. The district will follow a matrix set by the Minnesota Department of Health to decide when to require potentially sick or exposed children and staff to stay home.
“It really will be case by case,” he said.
