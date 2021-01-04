MANKATO — Elementary students in Mankato Area Public Schools will return to classrooms in two weeks.
The School Board on Monday unanimously approved a Jan. 19 return to in-person learning at elementary schools — affirming the tentative plan announced last month.
Like the fall, elementary students will be in school full time with extra pandemic protocols in place. Distance learning will continue to be an option for all families.
There will be no school for elementary students on Jan. 14 and 15 while staff have transition preparation time. Jan. 18 is already scheduled as a no school day.
No prospective date for returning secondary students to part-time in-person learning has yet been decided. The date will depend on COVID-19 rates continuing to decline in the region, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
