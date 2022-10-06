MANKATO — Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation welcomed two Mankato residents to their 2022 Prosperity Initiative cohort recently.
Akeem Pendleton, owner of New Identity Barbershop, returns for his second year participating in the program with first-timer Atiq Bhatti, owner of Midwest Building and Equipment.
The two were carefully chosen by SMIF — a donor-supported foundation investing in the economic growth of 20 counties in south central and southeastern Minnesota — to take part in their program that provides free coaching and training to minority entrepreneurs.
Pendleton and Bhatti, along with others in the program, will undergo a six-month period of working directly with an experienced business coach either over the phone, online through Zoom or in-person at an agreed upon location.
They will also connect with other participants in the program every month through peer network meetings to share the challenges they’ve faced and the successes they’ve had.
What they receive out of the program depends on their needs going into it. Pendleton, for example, focused on marketing his business last year. Others have focused on developing their businesses logo and website or learning about financial systems like QuickBooks.
“The program really caters to the individual and their business plan,” Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF, said.
Since its creation in 2017, the program’s mission has remained the same: help remove the barriers to success for entrepreneurs who identify as Black, Indigenous or People of Color by providing free access to the resources they may need.
This year, the program has extended the invite to apply for the program out to entrepreneurs who identify as women, veterans, low-income and persons with disabilities.
The applications are now also being accepted on a rolling basis. Those interested are encouraged to reach out to Christopher Mazziotto, director of business development, at christopherm@smifoundation.org or visit smifoundation.org/prosperity for more information.
“We’re looking for individuals who really want to be coached and are motivated to really do their best work in the space,” Bishop said.
“We’re trying to solve a problem as well. How do we design a program that meets the needs of this new population that is becoming a bigger part of our communities in southern Minnesota? How can we help them scale? How can we help them create job opportunities and create profits and revenue? So that they, in turn, can be successful business owners as well as community contributors in our region?”
Pendleton and Bhatti are in the early stages of creating their business plans but are both eager to get started.
“I’m excited about it and my team members are loving it,” Bhatti said. “Under the mentorship of the coaches and SMIF helping us get connected with the right bodies, it’s helping us proceed with our business and projects.”
