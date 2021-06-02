MANKATO — Drivers in Mankato who follow the letter of the law in school zones — only slowing to 20 mph during the designated time periods during school days — will want to adjust their habits in the weeks ahead.
The city is dropping the time-limited speed-limit enforcement periods — 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. — and replacing them with a never-ending 20 mph speed limit "when children are present."
"It's kind of a nice thing for us to have that available 24 by 7 if we need it," Public Safety Director Amy Vokal said of the opportunity to issue citations to lead-footed drivers throughout the day or night when speeding puts kids at risk.
The City Council approved the new approach after previously planning to adjust the enforcement times to reflect varying individualized schedules for elementary schools, middle schools and high schools implemented last fall.
Worried about confusion caused by different enforcement periods at different school types, city staff recommended dropping the times altogether.
Council members had a number of questions about the new rules before unanimously approving the change, which matches the strategy in North Mankato.
While "children" is a plural noun, the presence of a single child in the vicinity of a school would cause the 20 mph speed limit to kick in, Vokal said.
The lower speed limit would apply to after-school activities, such as sports or other events, that result in kids being on the premises, she said.
And, no, the speed limits are not just for school days. Even if a kid is riding his bike past a school on a Sunday afternoon, that would meet the definition of "when children are present," Vokal said.
The new approach also works better for the monthly late-start days scheduled by Mankato Area Public Schools and for when school start times and dismissals are impacted by winter weather, she said.
Vokal noted the "when children are present" language comes directly from the Minnesota statute authorizing school zones, and it has successfully withstood court challenges. The policy becomes enforceable as soon as the new signs are put in place.
