CHANHASSEN — A winter storm warning has been issued for southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin.
The storm is expected to hit the area about 7 a.m. Friday and continue through 6 a.m. Saturday.
Heavy snow of 6 to 8 inches is predicted for much of the area, with bands of heavy snowfalls up to 12 inches.
The weather service predicted Mankato would get between 8-12 inches of snow starting at 6 a.m. and ending about 9 p.m. with heaviest snow from noon to 3 p.m.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and make travel difficult, especially for motorists during their evening commutes.
The warning includes Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Watonwan, Waseca and Faribault counties.
Cities in the warning area include Mankato, Gaylord, New Ulm, St. Peter, Le Sueur, St. James, Blue Earth and Waseca.
