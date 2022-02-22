MANKATO — An upscale apartment building planned for downtown Mankato would not be financially viable if the City Council required even a single unit to be reserved for lower-income residents, a consultant has determined.
The council previously had wondered if it could force some affordable units to be included in the $13.3 million Landmark Apartments project in return for the $1.15 million in tax subsidies requested by developer Jon Kietzer. The project aims to renovate and expand the 103-year-old building at Second and Main streets into Mankato's first micro-distillery topped by 33 top-end apartments. Construction was to start as soon as next month.
Tom Denaway of Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors, Mankato's tax-increment financing consultant, looked at the project's proposed rents, the anticipated return on investment and the impact of slashing the rent payments for one or two units to make them accessible for Mankatoans with modest incomes. Denaway found that the project needs every bit of the anticipated rental income — $1,600 to $3,100 a month per apartment — to make its financing plan work.
"To begin with, the property is seeking rents that are in excess of the current market rates for this product type," Denaway told the council at a recent Economic Development Authority meeting. "It is really a product that is leading the market."
The bank loaning money for the project is already capping its loan based on an appraisal that assumes rents will be a bit lower than the projected amounts, which forced Kietzer and his partners to put more of their own equity into the project.
"Adding an affordable unit in addition to that would only exacerbate that problem further and require even more additional equity into the project," he said.
The developers estimated they would need to come up with $72,000 more for each mandated affordable unit.
If the council felt strongly about requiring some affordable units, it could agree to extend the tax-increment financing from 15 to 20 years and reduce the administrative charge for the TIF district, Denaway said. Under TIF, some or all of the additional property taxes generated by a development are returned to the developer for a period of years to help cover some of the eligible costs of renovating a dilapidated property.
In the case of Landmark Apartments, the property has a current assessed value of about $1.1 million and pays less than $25,000 in taxes. After redevelopment, the estimated taxable value is nearly $6.3 million and the annual property tax bill would be over $138,000.
The TIF request, which will be decided by the council following a public hearing March 14, would return $1.15 million of those additional taxes to the developers to help them pay the extra costs associated with renovating a century-old downtown building. After 15 years, all of the property taxes paid by the property would once again go to the city, county and school district.
Under state law, TIF can only be approved if it is determined the project would not proceed without the subsidy — something Denaway said is the case with the Landmark redevelopment.
An initial look at whether the TIF assistance could be sweetened in return for bringing affordability to one of the apartments wasn't favorable, but the idea could continue to be explored, he said.
With other apartment buildings in the planning stages both downtown and elsewhere on TIF-eligible properties, Council member Jessica Hatanpa suggested the council consider setting a clear standard for rental housing developers seeking subsidies.
"You have to have a unit (that's affordable) or you have to have 5% or 10%," said Hatanpa, giving examples of what the requirement might be. "I think it would also be advantageous to the developers to know ahead of time as they're planning their units — if you're going to ask for TIF ... ."
Hatanpa said she hasn't necessarily decided that an affordability requirement is appropriate, but the discussion should be had "since there does seem to be a lot of projects that are coming forward."
Other council members agreed, and the idea will be added to the agenda of an upcoming EDA meeting.
