Fathi Ahmed is not a morning person.
The 12-year-old said she would prefer everything to take place in the evening, when her energy is at its peak. But on Wednesday morning, she said she had no trouble waking up and was filled with more energy than an adult who’s had a second cup of coffee.
Fathi attributed her excitement to something stronger than caffeine: love. Love for her family who she, along with her 8-year-old sister, Nyla, and mother, Maryan, have been apart from for 10 years.
The three of them were headed from Mankato to the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport to finally reunite on U.S. soil.
Going separate ways
Maryan immigrated to the U.S. as a refugee from Uganda in 2013. To do so, she had to leave her husband, Diriye, and her other two children, Abdifatah and Faiza, behind.
The decision to leave them didn’t come easy to Maryan, but she thought the separation would only be temporary. She thought she was doing what was best for her family in the long run, even if it was painful to do in the moment.
Maryan wasn’t completely alone in a country new to her, either. By her side was Fathi, and Maryan also was pregnant with daughter Nyla. When Nyla was born, the three of them lived in Arizona for six months before moving to Mankato in 2014.
In 2019, Maryan became a U.S. citizen with the help of Dorothy Zeller, executive director of the Good Counsel Learning Center. Zeller taught Maryan and her daughters how to speak English throughout the years.
Since immigrating, Maryan has done everything she could to bring her husband and two other children to the U.S., including hiring and paying thousands upon thousands of dollars to immigration attorneys who were little to no help.
After 10 years of being across the ocean from those that hold half of her heart, Maryan almost lost hope. Pastor Dave Norman of Celebrate Church helped restore it.
Norman works as an accredited representative for individuals in proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review and the Department of Homeland Security.
His legal service office in Mankato, called Immigrant Connection at Celebrate Church, provides assistance to individuals seeking aid regarding immigration issues.
When he was introduced to Maryan’s family’s case by Zeller, Norman knew he had to help. He a Saturday sifting through documents, trying to understand what was needed to bring Maryan’s family to the U.S.
Turns out, all that was left to do was to have Maryan’s husband interviewed at the consulate.
A week after Norman had helped, he, along with Maryan and Zeller, were informed Maryan’s estranged family was booked for a flight to Minneapolis in January.
On Wednesday, the long-awaited day arrived. Maryan and her daughters piled into a 12-passenger van that Norman rented. Norman, accompanied by Zeller, chauffeured them to the airport.
“I’m excited to witness a moment like this,” Norman said. “I’ve never been part of something like this before.”
Zeller agreed, adding that the moment is a long time coming.
Reunited at last
The moment was nothing short of special.
When Diriye, Abdifatah and Faiza walked through the doors leading to baggage claim where the others eagerly awaited, they were immediately greeted with tight hugs and lots of tears.
Not a dry eye could be found, not even from Norman and Zeller.
After hugging their parents, the siblings huddled into a group hug. Their parents eventually joined the huddle, and Maryan’s heart, along with her family, was once again whole.
The siblings, after sharing some tears of joy, quickly shared some laughter. They clicked so fast — jumping right into teasing one another — one would wonder if they were ever apart.
The siblings managed to stay connected through the years over FaceTime calls. Maryan said she watched now 10-year-old daughter Faiza — who she had to leave behind at 9 months old — grow up through FaceTime calls and photos.
While the family made it work, constant video chatting and an exchange of photos was never enough. Faiza and 13-year-old Abdifatah wanted their mother. Fathi and Nyla wanted their father.
The siblings wanted what they have witnessed other families enjoy, including going on family vacations.
Fathi’s already planning a summer vacation to the Wisconsin Dells. She grew up watching her friend's family take the trip every summer, and Fathi wanted that for her family.
“I told my dad, and he said he wants to go everywhere with us,” she said.
Her dad smiled big at her, adding that he’s extremely appreciative to be able to do so now.
“I’m just so happy,” he said.
He then kissed the forehead of his dear wife, who, when asked how she was doing, couldn’t get a single word out.
Tears continued to flow down Maryan's cheeks throughout the entire reunion. But despite shedding a countless number of tears throughout the years for her family, the tears she shed Wednesday were of relief instead of grief.
Maryan said she would make sure she would never have to part from them again.
As she watched Faiza and Nyla skip down the airport, arms linked, Maryan smiled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.