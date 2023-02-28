MANKATO — The Mankato Family YMCA kicked off its 2023 Strong Community Campaign Tuesday with a goal of raising $180,000 for the organization’s many operations.
The campaign is already 30% of the way toward the goal, staff said.
The money in part goes toward membership price reductions and program scholarships for those who need it, in addition to programming, staff and other costs, said Board Chair Matt DuRose.
“The YMCA not only provides services to people who come here to the YMCA, but it’s a community organization, and I think that the community recognizes that," he said.
"We recognize that as Board of Directors we have an importance and a standing in the community, and we need the help of the community to continue that."
This will be Executive Director John Kind’s last Strong Community Campaign before he retires this summer after 14 years in the role.
While the campaign was in place before he started, Kind said that when he began, the goal had been set at $75,000.
Last year, he said they raised just under $160,000.
Kind said the campaign helps the people they serve.
“That’s what we’re here for, to serve the community, and we want to serve the whole community,” he said.
“I think what it’s really helped build is that ability of everybody to be able to afford the Y. When we talk about the Y, we say the Y is for all, and we are for all.”
Kind said the work to find his predecessor is in its early stages but said he hopes there is some overlap between when the new executive director starts and when he leaves in July.
He said the search will include people from across the country as well as here in Mankato.
This year’s Strong Community Campaign ends on Dec. 31.
