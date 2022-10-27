MANKATO — Following a board of directors vote, the Mankato Family YMCA will not move forward with its east-side expansion.
The decision was made after financial statements showed that a second location would not be a financially responsible move at this time, according to a news release.
Membership has dropped since the pandemic began.
A survey conducted before the pandemic indicated membership could grow by about 5,000 members with a second location. Much has changed since then. YMCA had just under 10,000 members before the pandemic, dipped to 4,200 in February 2021, then rebounded to 7,300 in early 2022, The Free Press previously reported in June.
The release said the YMCA will continue to search for ways to meet the needs of the community.
This story will be updated.
