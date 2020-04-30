MANKATO — Shoppers at Mankato Farmers' Market 2020 opener Saturday will probably notice the vendor stalls are spread out a bit more than in previous seasons.
"We don't have as many people (vendors) in the spring, so we can provide extra spacing," said Diane Dunham, president of the outdoor venue in the parking lot of Best Buy, 1895 Adams St. It runs from 8 a.m. to noon.
Dunham said members of the group of area producers of homegrown and homemade items are taking steps in response to guidelines for preventing the spread of coronavirus.
"We will have signage posted, hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer available, but there won't be any 'market police,'" Dunham said.
The vendors trust the customers will practice social distancing while perusing the market's fresh produce, eggs, baked goods and homemade items.
Dunham, who writes a weekly gardening column for The Free Press, offered this advice to market shoppers:
"To respect everyone's health and ensure that the market can stay open, please do the following if you plan to shop:
Send only one healthy family member to shop; keep a 6-foot distance from others; don't mingle; make a list to expedite your shopping trip; shop with your eyes — vendors will handle items."
In March, farmers markets were determined exempt from Gov. Walz’s executive order for the closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars. Farmers markets are considered similar to grocery stores. Some operating restrictions apply, such as no food sampling and on-site consumption.
At the height of the growing season, Minnesotans are served by several hundred farmers markets. According to the Washington, D.C.-based Farmers Market Coalition, the nation's farmers markets generate $711 million in sales annually.
Dunham said no vendors have told her of decisions to not sell at the market this year. Their concerns are more about whether or not people will turn out to buy food or crafts during the pandemic.
"It's the customers, and whether or not they will be there."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.