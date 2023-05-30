Elijah Elledge is a young man of few words, which is ironic given he’s in the national spelling bee.
An 11-year-old fifth grader from Mankato, Elijah is with his family this week in Washington, D.C., participating in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. He’s among 236 spellers there from around the world, including the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
“It’s really cool,” said Beki Elledge, Elijah’s mom. “We didn’t realize it was a possibility starting off at his school spelling bee and then ending up here. It’s a really awesome experience.”
Elijah has met his four fellow Minnesotan spellers at the national bee this week, and his mom appreciates the fact that the week is focused on celebrating all those who made it this far versus only the one speller who takes home the first-place trophy.
Elijah competed against 21 spellers from south-central Minnesota on March 2 in the South Central Service Cooperative Regional Spelling Bee, which is a qualifier for the national bee. After 13 rounds, Elijah, who attends Immanuel Lutheran School in Mankato, was named champion after correctly spelling “parvo” as the championship word.
He also correctly spelled monopolize, dillydally, Amish, joggled and riffraff to get to where he is in the Scripps competition currently.
Elijah's favorite word he has spelled so far is “feisty,” he said by phone from D.C. on Tuesday. He practices spelling words for an hour a day typically, and his other hobbies are music, video games and sports.
He’s in D.C. with his mom, his dad, Casey, and his 16-year-old sister, Annabelle. The family arrived Sunday and will return home Saturday, Beki Elledge said.
They are doing some “fun things,” Elijah said, such as going on a Ferris wheel. The family will also see the White House, monuments and rent Segways as well, his mom said.
The spellers have special events to attend, such as a Lego class and a painting class. “There are different games and events going on all week for the kids and the families,” Beki Elledge said. “It’s a celebration of everyone who got to come, which is pretty cool.”
Elijah’s goal is to have fun, he said, and added it feels pretty good to have made it this far.
Bee Week is taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. The national competition began with preliminaries on Tuesday and will conclude with finals on Thursday.
As for Elijah, his mom said he’s funny, loves sports and to play instruments.
“Every word they have had kids spell is not something you would use in everyday language,” Beki Elledge said of the bee. “This has been an impressive week. They make the kids feel like they’re a part of the spelling bee family and they celebrate all the kids, which is really neat.”
Those interested can watch the National Spelling Bee on the ION Network. Go to spellingbee.com/watch for more information.
