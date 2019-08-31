MANKATO — Mankato residents who prefer to compost their food waste and other organics can once again stop tossing them in the trash.
Drop-off sites for organics will return later this week, allowing environmentally-conscious residents to turn their vegetable peels, pizza boxes, dinner plate scrapings and other compostables into a dirt-like soil additive rather than adding it to the garbage stream. In Mankato, the Dumpsters for compostable materials will return to their previous locations at Sibley Park and the Mankato Public Works Center.
“At the latest, we’ll have them Friday,” said Parker Skophammer, assistant to the Mankato city manager.
Those drop-off sites, and similar sites in Lake Crystal and North Mankato, abruptly closed when a Good Thunder composting company stopped accepting the material on June 26.
The nearest alternate composting site is in Shakopee, and the added distance greatly inflated what waste-hauling companies would charge — from less than $6,000 a year to $24,000 in Mankato’s case.
“That’s a tough number to absorb,” Skophammer said.
In recent weeks, however, Skophammer and Scott Hogan, the facilities director for Mankato Area Public Schools, have been discussing combining the food waste from school lunch programs with the residential compostables from the drop-off sites to get a more competitive bid for hauling it to Shakopee.
“The school district, it appears they have a need and so do we,” Skophammer said.
In fact, the schools — which had previously been sending food waste, compostable food trays and other organic lunch-room trash to Good Thunder through a separate hauling contract — could offer much more volume to a hauler than the city drop-off sites.
The district wants to use seven four-cubic-yard Dumpsters and seven six-yard Dumpsters at its schools. That made all the difference.
“The reason we’re getting the price-point is because of the volume the school district requires,” Skophammer said.
For Mankato, the annual cost will be $3,384 for emptying compostables from a pair of six-yard Dumpsters once a week. If Mankatoans don’t drop off enough corn cobs, tissues, watermelon rinds, paper egg cartons and the like, the city can drop down to a pair of four-yard Dumpsters for an annual cost of $2,256.
North Mankato had already restarted its food-composting drop-off site in August but at a substantially higher cost — $2,100 a month compared to $800 when the Good Thunder facility was open.
“So you’re talking an annual cost going from $9,000 to $25,000,” North Mankato City Administrator John Harrenstein said.
Part of that high cost is that North Mankato is currently contracting for twice-weekly pick-up. If the city determines that once per week is adequate, the price will drop.
“We’re seeing how it goes this first month,” North Mankato Public Works Director Nate Host said.
Host said he and the owner of West Central Sanitation attempted to coordinate with Mankato on a joint contract to get higher volumes and a better deal but got no response. (Mankato officials said they had reached out to North Mankato and were told the city was already moving forward on its own.)
Both sides suggested late last week that North Mankato may still be able to join forces with Mankato, the school district and Lake Crystal.
“We’ll be happy to work with whatever jurisdictions in the region to get the best prices,” Host said.
In any case, the return of composting is very good news for Mankato Zero Waste, the local organization that initially persuaded the three cities to offer the service and then recruited residents to use it.
“Yes! We’re back in business,” the organization exclaimed in a “news flash” to people on its email list late Friday night. “Thanks to the commitment and hard work of staff in Mankato, North Mankato, Lake Crystal and School District 77, Dumpsters for your organics will be available in all 3 cities by next Friday!”
Mankato City Manager Pat Hentges said the credit for the resurrection of the food-composting service goes to the same people who got it started in the first place — Jane Dow, Betty Winkworth and others at Mankato Zero Waste.
“This would not have happened without that group of people,” Hentges said. “... It’s the way government should be working all the time — working with people and trying to figure out solutions to environmental problems.”
As for the handful of local businesses that composted food waste through the Good Thunder facility, Hentges said they will need to contact West Central Sanitation to see if the company will pick up compostables at their restaurants. But the agreement involving the school district and the city makes it more likely that West Central will be interested in offering the service to private businesses since the company will now be sending a truck to the Shakopee composting site each week anyway, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.