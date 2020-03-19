MANKATO — Mankato Ford has been sold to Harrison Corp., an Upper Midwest company that has until now focused on heavy-duty truck dealerships.
“This marks a new beginning for everyone involved and we have confidence that this acquisition will help bring Mankato Ford to the next level as we work toward becoming a trusted and valued partner with every customer we serve,” CEO Brian Harrison said in a statement.
Harrison, which has a Harrison truck dealership in Mankato, has been in business for more than 20 years, starting in Waterloo, Iowa. It expanded from three Iowa locations to eight during the last five years, acquiring stores in Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato and Marshall and building a new store in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Harrison began operations of Mankato Ford last week.
The company said it will have an expanded parts distribution and product availability at Mankato Ford.
