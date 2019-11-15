MANKATO — Police are investigating a robbery at Casey's gas station on Riverfront Drive Friday night.
A man robbed the store around 7:30 p.m. and fled the store on foot. The suspect had not been located as of 11 p.m.
Mankato police Sgt. Adam Gray said late Friday he could not yet provide any further details and more information would be released to the public Saturday morning.
He asked anyone who might have information on the robbery to call 507-387-8780.
