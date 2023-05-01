MANKATO — This year’s Bike and Walk to School Day is Wednesday.
More than 130 Minnesota schools, including the Mankato district, are participating in the event.
The event, sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School and the Minnesota Department of Transportation, helps promote the health and sustainability benefits of biking and walking to school.
Biking or walking to school not only can provide improvements to physical and mental health but can also help reduce air pollution and traffic congestion, according to a MnDOT news release.
