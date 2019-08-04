MANKATO — Planning drive time from one part of Mankato to another is more predictable than just about any city in Minnesota.
Only Rochester, deemed 99.9% reliable, topped Mankato’s 98.4% score in a “Travel Time Reliability” performance study completed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation using 2018 data.
“The reason is we’re proactive in transportation improvements, and I think it shows in travel time reliability,” said Paul Vogel, who heads the Mankato Area Planning Organization.
Mankato’s high score doesn’t necessarily mean traveling a mile here takes less time than in Fargo-Moorhead or the Twin Cities. What it measures, instead, is that travel time is unvarying from one day to the next, Vogel said.
In other words, traffic congestion is less likely to be significantly worse on one day compared to another.
“It’s the consistency and dependability of travel time as measured from day to day,” Vogel said.
When it comes to driver frustration, poor travel time reliability is even more annoying than consistently snarled roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
“Most drivers are less tolerant of unexpected delays because such delays have larger consequences than drivers face with everyday congestion,” according to the agency. “Travelers also tend to remember the few bad days they spent in traffic rather than an average time for travel throughout the year.”
Part of it is the consequences can be severe when snarled traffic suddenly causes a trip to take twice as long as is typical.
“Now the motorist is late for work, has missed a doctor’s appointment, or is facing hefty child care penalties for picking up the kids late,” the federal agency wrote.
In places with bad travel time reliability, drivers have to build in an excessive amount of extra time for driving — just in case it turns out to be one of those days where traffic is inexplicably bad.
Looking at Los Angeles, which scores very low on travel time reliability, the agency found that drivers would have to double the normal traveling time from Point A to Point B if they wanted to be 95% certain of reaching their destination on time. All because the Los Angeles road system — on some days but not others — unpredictably grinds to a complete standstill.
Going back to 1996, the Mankato area has been doing comprehensive long-term transportation planning, Vogel said. Cities, counties and MnDOT have worked together to identify looming problems with intersections, undersized roads and missing links. Then, they’ve adjusted construction schedules to prioritize the most pressing ones before serious congestion arises.
Interconnections have also been prioritized, which helps keep travel times consistent even when construction projects shut down a major road, Vogel said.
Two other metropolitan areas in Minnesota or bordering the state performed well in the MnDOT analysis. St. Cloud was third with 97.4% travel time reliability, and Duluth-Superior was just behind at 97.3%.
La Crosse was fifth best at 94.3%, followed by Fargo-Moorhead (90.8%), Grand Forks-East Grand Forks (90.1%) and the Twin Cities (80.4%).
