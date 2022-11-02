MANKATO — Area residents will get a chance to provide closing arguments Thursday night on a proposed electricity rate hike that would bring a $223 bump in annual power costs to average Xcel Energy residential customers if it is approved next year.
After hearing from Xcel customers in Red Wing, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities and elsewhere in the past month, Administrative Law Judge Christa Moseng will hold the seventh and final in-person public hearing 6 p.m. Thursday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road.
After south-central Minnesotans weigh in and Moseng completes her report and recommendations, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission is expected to rule on the 21% rate hike in the spring or early summer of next year. The commission could approve the full request, which would be implemented in stages and would be entirely in place in 2024, or could authorize a lesser amount.
Minnesota homeowners pay roughly $1,000 a year for electricity, so a 21% increase could be a blow for some residents already facing rising prices for other purchases. A typical residential customer with an overhead service line paid $931 annually prior to Xcel’s move to increase rates. Typical customers with an underground service line paid $1,341.
The utility is also seeking to boost its natural gas rates by 6.6%, although many communities in south-central Minnesota don’t receive gas service from Xcel.
According to Xcel, the increases are a simple mathematical necessity.
“As a regulated utility, we file a rate case request when the costs of providing safe and reliable natural gas or electricity exceed what customers are paying in rates,” the company states on its website.
But consumer groups and clean-energy organizations are attempting to organize opposition to the hikes — or at least to their size.
“Dozens of community members have shared public comments ridiculing Xcel’s attempted money grab,” Cooperative Energy Futures wrote in an email last week. “You still have a few opportunities to speak up.”
The Just Solar Coalition is even providing advice for would-be testifiers. The coalition has published a list of talking points about the rate hike, including that it would increase profits for Xcel shareholders from 9.06% to 10.2%, would disproportionately hit residential and low-income consumers compared to larger commercial/industrial customers, and would be Xcel’s largest rate increase.
The coalition also criticized the suggested increase in the flat monthly fee by 15-18%, noting the base fee can’t be reduced by customers who find ways to use less energy.
The Mankato hearing comes just after Xcel reported its third-quarter earnings, with its top line beating Wall Street projections. The July-September earnings were $649 million — $40 million more than the same period in 2021 — on revenue of nearly $4.1 billion, which was up from slightly less than $3.5 billion a year ago, according to SEC filings. The earnings per share were $1.18.
More information on the rate-increase approval process and opportunities to comment can be found at: https://www.xcelenergy.com/company/rates_and_regulations/filings/rate_increase_notice.
Written comments, which must be received by Jan. 6, can be sent to: Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, 121 7th Place East, Ste. 350, St. Paul, MN 55101.
