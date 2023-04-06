MANKATO — Thirteen months after approving some lofty words about the urgency of fighting climate change, the city of Mankato ran through a list of deeds already done — and others being planned — to make municipal operations more environmentally sustainable.
The list kept growing as the city staff thought about the countless changes in policies, procedures and services that have reduced Mankato’s carbon footprint and put the city on a more sustainable path, according to City Manager Susan Arntz.
“Every time we go through it, we’re like, ‘Oh, we could add ...,” Arntz said.
In passing a call for action on March 14, 2022, the council officially declared “that a climate crisis threatens our city, region, state, nation, humanity, and the world” and implored state and federal leaders to take action to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
But the lengthy resolution also emphasized the city’s responsibility: “BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the City of Mankato takes a balanced approach to stewardship through effective and sustainable use of resources with a focus on energy reduction, renewable energy subscriptions, and water conservation ... .”
City staff at a workshop Monday laid out evidence that Mankato is more than talk when it comes to climate change and environmental stewardship, running through an inventory of past and ongoing efforts to conserve energy and water, minimize pollution, reduce waste, promote recycling and more.
“We’re doing an awful lot — things that aren’t glamorous, that don’t jump out at people, that aren’t big-ticket items,” said Rick Baird, Mankato’s environmental sustainability coordinator.
On energy, Mankato made a major investment in conservation through a contract with the firm Ameresco to replace old lighting with high-efficiency LED lights in municipal buildings, parking ramps, the civic center, traffic signals and street lights. It also has subscribed to community solar gardens to supply energy for city use and serve as a backup subscriber so solar garden developers could market subscriptions to renters and lower-income residents who don’t typically have the opportunity to invest in solar energy.
Biogas at the sewage plant is captured and burned in the facility’s boilers to reduce the use of natural gas.
And construction and renovation of municipal buildings in recent years have been done with energy conservation at the forefront. Numerous energy efficiency features were included at the Transit Facility on Victory Drive and at the Public Safety Center on South Front Street, a remodeled building now featuring solar panels on its roof.
Water conservation also has been a focus, with the Ameresco initiative including more efficient toilets and sinks in city buildings. Major water-saving efforts were accomplished at the municipal waterworks involving the recapture of hundreds of thousands of gallons of water previously sent down the drain with each of the periodic flushings of minerals from filtration membranes.
The city is reusing treated wastewater from its sewage plant, sending it to serve as cooling water for a nearby power plant as well as using it to irrigate parkland and clean streets. A water conservation plan — including lawn-sprinkling limits — is now continuously in place for properties throughout Mankato, not just in times of drought.
Numerous efforts are underway to reduce the amount of paper, garbage and other waste produced by the city. A new system — Energov — allows contractors and developers to submit plan proposals and obtain building permits electronically and has greatly cut the volume of paper being consumed in the process.
“About 60% of the permits coming in are coming in through Energov, which is great,” Arntz said.
Water-bottle filling stations have been installed in most municipal buildings so workers can drink from reusable bottles rather than disposable plastic. Reusable glassware has replaced disposable cups at City Council meetings.
More recycling is being done at the annual Cleanup Days each May, the city accepts plastic bags for recycling at the Intergovernmental Center, and organics recycling is available to residents at drop-off sites in Sibley Park and at the Public Works Center.
Concerned about the number of beverage containers and other recyclables ending up in the trash at ballfields and other city parks, Baird and his staff built 104 recycling bins and scattered them throughout the park system.
“It’s been extremely successful,” Baird said.
The absorbent materials used to soak up fuel, oil and other spills at the Public Works Center no longer end up in Minnesota landfills. The city found a vendor that not only sells the absorbent material, it also accepts the material back to be recycled.
“And the best part is, they take it to Wisconsin,” Baird said.
Initiatives to keep pollutants out of surface water include the leaf pickup service, extra street sweeping in areas of the city where storm sewers lead directly to the Minnesota River and educational efforts to persuade people of the importance of picking up dog waste.
The use of brine solutions and automated salt-spreading equipment on snowplows fights ice on wintertime streets while reducing the amount of excess salt draining into streams and other waterways. The technology entirely eliminates the use of salt when conditions are such that it would have no deicing impact.
“It puts it down at the rate needed,” Baird said. “So if the temperature is too low or too high, it won’t even let the driver put it down.”
Shade trees are being required in new parking lots, lawn ordinances now allow people to seek a free permit to replace grass with native plantings, property owners can sign up for “No Mow May” to be exempt from mowing standards to preserve scarce sources of springtime nectar for pollinators.
City staff are exploring additional green initiatives, including a program to study the tree canopy in Mankato and work to maintain shading at an optimal level through strategic tree-planting; replacement of inefficient boilers at the civic center; and technology that tracks energy use at city facilities and issues an alert if there is an unusual spike.
Among sustainability requests from the community, the city has been asked to switch exclusively to recyclable and compostable containers for food and beverages sold at the civic center; require, or provide incentives for, residents to purchase high-efficiency appliances; build solar arrays above municipal parking lots; and restrict the use of plastic bags by retailers.
“These would require additional resources approved by the council to move forward,” Baird said.
Council members threw out ideas of their own. Jessica Hatanpa wondered about increasing the use of electric mowers and blowers by parks staff, encouraging the addition of shade trees and green space in oversized retail parking lots, and reducing the practice of leaving city vehicles idling for long periods of time.
Mike Laven thought more provisions involving environmental sustainability could be included in new development projects and that solar charging stations for electric vehicles should be added at municipal facilities.
Arntz asked the council to contemplate which of the new initiatives they would favor funding in the new budget that will be crafted later this year.
“We can’t do them all,” Arntz said. “I will tell you any one of them is going to take time, energy, resources to do. ... It’s your role to determine what the priorities are.”
