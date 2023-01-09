Police officer Dakota Wendell was sworn into the Mankato’s Department of Public Safety in February alongside more women than expected.
Of the city’s sworn officers, 21% are female, more than the national average of less than 13%.
“We have a really good group of women here,” Wendell said.
Amy Vokal, director of public safety, agreed.
“I’m so proud of our women,” she said. “They’re such a blast, they’re so fun, and they take care of each other.”
Vokal attributes the statistic to a handful of factors, with community support being at the top.
While she said she would like to take credit for it all, the effort to add more women to the force has been ongoing for a while.
“My job is to sustain it, to make sure it goes on, to make sure our culture supports it,” Vokal said. “And it really does. Our culture here really supports female officers.”
Wendell said she feels that support every day from not only her male colleagues, but the community as well.
While out in the community, Wendell has encountered situations where her presence was preferred over her male colleagues.
She believes that being a young woman makes her less intimidating and, sometimes, that’s what’s needed to de-escalate a situation or make someone more comfortable to interact with law enforcement.
“The other day, we got called to a scene for somebody in a mental health crisis. They told us that it really helped that me and the other responding officer were female,” Wendell said. “The individual we were dealing with was a female as well and, sometimes, a female-to-female interaction can be better.”
Vokal agreed, adding that everyone brings something different to the table.
“There’s just tons of research about the differences females can bring to law enforcement,” she said.
Research suggests that female officers use less force and less excessive force. They also get fewer complaints, lawsuits and suspect or subject injuries.
“It really strengthens our force to have that diversity,” Vokal said.
In an effort to increase its diversity, the department has joined the 30x30 Initiative, a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organizations that have joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in all ranks of policing across the U.S.
The goal is to have 30% of the force be female by 2023. The department is currently at 21%.
The department has been actively recruiting more women by having their female officers attend career fairs and similar events.
Vokal said that it’s important to show female officers who are happy and proud of their roles to inspire other women who may be interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.
For those interested, Vokal advises them not to get deterred by the stereotypes.
“Recognize your attributes and your skills. If you have empathy and compassion, if you’re inquisitive, if you care about people, then you’ll make a great police officer,” she said.
“A lot of people see the stereotype of the big burly man and go, ‘I can’t do that.’ But our best use of force instructor is about 5-foot-3 and she’s tough as nails. Anybody can do it.”
Wendell seconds Vokal, saying that being a female officer has only ever benefited her.
“Everyone I work with is great and very welcoming. I haven’t felt any sort of repercussions for being female,” she said. “It’s crazy to let your gender deter you from doing anything you want to do. Even our director is female. Everybody’s really just a person, not a gender.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.