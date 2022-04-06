MANKATO — Amid pandemic disruptions, medical providers in Mankato scored well among their peers in a new report measuring health care quality statewide.
MN Community Measurement released its annual quality report in late March, covering patient care delivered in 2020. Overall, health care quality declined in most measures statewide, and there were large variations between different medical groups.
Yet both Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System, which includes Mankato, finished among 10 medical groups statewide with high performance ratings in at least half the measured categories.
The 31 measured categories range from preventive health screenings for breast cancer to treating chronic conditions such as diabetes and asthma to mental health care for adults and adolescents. Not all medical groups have enough patients to meet the criteria for each category.
Mankato Clinic tied with a St. Paul-based medical group in having high-performance ratings in the most categories in last year’s report. This time around, it stood alone in having the most.
The Mankato provider finished above average in 24 of the 29 measures it was eligible in, one more than the 23 out of 31 achieved by Health Partners Clinics.
Mankato Clinic is proud of its team for the strong results, said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, chief medical officer.
“The biggest thing for us is giving great care to patients, and we know behind every number is a patient,” he said. “ … Minnesota gives really good care across the state. To be in good standing in the measures is something we’re happy to see.”
Everyone in medicine would say 2020 was a challenging year, he said. The clinic had furloughs for some staff, while other staff had to step into new roles. Like other clinics, it also dealt with the state’s pause on non-emergency care.
“It speaks even more to the group of people we have working on this,” Lundquist said. “We were able to do some of this work doing telehealth; we had to reach out to patients in new ways.”
The clinic’s 24 high-performance measures included all 15 mental health categories. No other medical group in the state had a clean sweep in mental health, according to the report.
Mayo Clinic Health System was a high performer in 14 of the 15 mental health categories. Overall, the system including facilities in Mankato and the surrounding region finished as a high performer in 18 of the 31 categories it was eligible for in the report.
In preventive health, Mankato Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System both earned high performances for breast cancer screenings. Neither achieved high performance, however, in chlamydia screening for women.
On the chronic condition side, Mankato Clinic stood out in optimal asthma control for adults and children. Mayo Clinic Health System, on the other hand, excelled in eye exams for patients with diabetes. Neither earned high performances in optimal vascular care, according to the report.
Minnesota’s overall decline in most health care quality measures in 2020 wasn’t surprising given the pandemic’s impacts, stated MN Community Measurement’s President and CEO Julie Sonier in a release announcing the report. The report stressed the need for outreach to patients who missed preventive care and chronic care during the pandemic, while Sonier noted the state’s quality measures might not bounce back right away.
“It remains to be seen how fast Minnesota’s health care system will recover, but we know that some of the impacts of the pandemic such as workforce challenges are likely to be felt for years to come,” Sonier stated.
Outreach to patients with chronic conditions and mental health conditions will be focuses at Mankato Clinic this year, Lundquist said.
“We’re fortunate to be on this list and we don’t take it lightly,” he said.
