MANKATO — Mankato Clinic was one of Minnesota’s top performers in recent clinical quality measures, while Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato hospital was named one of the top 100 in the U.S. in another report.
MN Community Measurement, an independent nonprofit, placed Mankato Clinic among nine top-performing medical groups in its health care quality report released this month. The report measures clinical care provided to patients in 2021.
The clinic finished above average in 12 of 19 measures ranging from depression care to colorectal cancer screenings to blood pressure control, the second highest percentage, 63%, among the nine top performers.
The results are a clinicwide effort, said Dr. Andrew Lundquist, Mankato Clinic’s chief medical officer.
“I’m really proud of our providers and our quality team,” he said. “They help us consistently place in the top 10 of medical groups each year.”
Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospital finished in the top 100 nationally in a recent Healthgrades ranking. The independent rating company measured about 4,500 hospitals using patient outcome and survey data.
A top 100 designation indicates a hospital finished in the top 2% nationwide. The health system’s Southwest Region Vice President Dr. James Hebl also credited staff for the strong showing.
“Recognition from Healthgrades as a top 100 hospital in the country would not be possible without the dedication and expertise of our staff who ensure patients receive Mayo Clinic care close to home,” he stated in a release. “We are both proud and grateful of our staff’s ongoing commitment to our Mayo Clinic values and putting the needs of the patient first. National recognition such as this truly reflects that commitment.”
The rankings highlighted the hospital’s pulmonary care, cardiology and critical care. It was previously rated a top 100 hospital in 2022 and 2021.
Other Minnesota hospitals in the top 100 were Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester.
In the MN Community Measurement results, the only medical group with a higher percentage of above average finishes than Mankato Clinic was Central Pediatrics at 73%, although it was measured in 11 categories compared to Mankato Clinic’s 19. Medical groups needed a certain number of patients in each category to receive a rating.
Essentia Health and Health Partners Clinic were above average in 13 of 21 categories. Their percentages, 62%, came in just below Mankato Clinic.
Depression care was one of the standout measures for the clinic. It finished above average in four of the five categories, including adolescent and adult depression follow-up at 12 months, adolescent mental health screenings, and adult depression remission at 12 months.
Lundquist said having an integrated behavioral health model already in place helped during the COVID-19 pandemic. The model is designed to identify mental health issues during primary care visits and connect them to behavioral health providers either on the same day or shortly afterward.
“Many times we were able to take them straight from their primary care provider,” he said.
Adolescent depression remission at 12 months was the sole mental health measure in which Mankato Clinic didn’t finish above average, joining five of the nine top performing medical groups in the report.
In 2023, Lundquist said the clinic’s improvement initiatives include using tools to catch cancellations and offer the open slot up to patients wanting an appointment sooner. The patients may have had appointments scheduled further out or be on waiting lists for the next available appointment.
The clinic also has a goal to increase face-to-face time between a provider and patient and decrease the time a provider has to spend entering information into the medical record during appointments. Both patients and providers want more of that dedicated time one-on-one, Lundquist said.
“We don’t take that trust lightly between our providers and patients,” he said. “We want to do what we can to increase that relationship and use it to help people.”
