MANKATO — Mankato West and East High School robotics teams have reasons to celebrate after last week’s VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, with teams from both schools bringing home specialty awards from the tournament.
One of Mankato West’s five teams had the honor of taking home the Create Award, which goes to a team that demonstrates a creative approach to accomplishing game objectives.
Meanwhile Mankato East’s only team at the tournament won the Energy Award, which goes to a team judges determine is respectful, punctual and overall well-rounded.
Mankato West senior Saaransh Agarwal, who was on the winning team, recalled watching other teams competing when they got the text they had won something.
“We were all really shocked and sprinted to get over there,” he said.
Agarwal said a lot of hard work, even in the off season, contributed to their success.
“Many tournaments before we changed strategies,” he said. “It was a creative solution, and it was different from many other teams. We described it in a way that was great. We laid out all the design processes. We did visual drawings. We explained all that to the judges, and I think they liked that.”
During the robotics season, teams program a robot to complete the current year’s objective. This year’s game is called “Spin Up,” where students aim to shoot small discs into a basket.
Agarwal’s team is one of two Minnesota teams to bring home an award from the world tournament this year, the other being Mankato East’s team.
Mankato East junior Landon Willaert also remembers getting the call they were taking home the Energy Award and bragging rights.
“We were all surprised we won it, because there’s never been an East team to win an award,” he said.
About 800 teams from around the world sent competitors to the tournament.
While both teams won awards, the schools saw other success as well. All five West teams finished at 500 or above. Three out of the five made eliminations, and one team advanced to semifinals. East placed 31st out of 81 teams in the science division.
Agarwal said this is his first time back at the world tournament since seventh grade, adding that he qualified in 2020 but did not get to go because of the pandemic.
“It was so much fun. It felt great to be back. Seeing everyone, talking to people and just meeting the hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people that are there was absolutely great,” he said.
Willaert said this was his first time being able to experience the world tournament, also missing out on getting to go during the pandemic.
“It was cool to finally be able to put into perspective what that actually was. I’ve been in the program for five years and I’ve just heard about it,” he said.
“It was pretty cool. We were in alliance with a New Zealand team once, and we were with a couple others. It was just a cool experience to talk to people that are outside your country.”
West coach Mark Zenk said he’s proud of the success his students see in competition and where robotics takes them after high school.
“(It’s a sense) of satisfaction a little bit that you’re trying to teach them the right things in terms of robotics, and I think that success that they had on the competition field that I’ve seen lay out into careers for these young people, that’s even more rewarding,” he said.
Agarwal said while he’s not going into related fields, he does plan to keep volunteering and being a part of robotics after he graduates.
