MANKATO — John Sadaka and other Mankato high schoolers didn’t have to go far for their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Vaccine clinics came to them.
Mankato Area Public Schools brought in Mayo Clinic Health System workers to offer vaccines to students at East and West high schools, part of an effort to expand access to those who hadn’t received first doses yet.
Sadaka, a senior at Mankato East High School, welcomed the convenience of going to the school’s gym for his vaccine.
“If you were thinking about it, now’s your time to do it,” he said. “It’s so convenient, and you’re already in school so might as well.”
About 120 students between East and West received Pfizer first doses, which are available to people age 16 and older. Students younger than 18 brought in signed permission slips to get vaccinated.
When the COVID-19 vaccine first became available, Sadaka wasn’t necessarily planning on getting it. Seeing family members receive it and then researching it more convinced him it was the right choice.
After receiving her first dose, 10th-grader Ejza Currington said she had some initial concerns about the vaccine as well. Her mom is a nurse, and getting more vaccine information from health workers at the site Thursday addressed her concerns.
“When I talked to the people here, they reassured me and let me know what the side effects were,” she said. “It made me more comfortable getting my vaccine.”
Serious vaccine side effects are exceedingly rare. Federal agencies paused the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April to investigate 15 cases of blood clotting among the 8 million people who received it, before resuming the vaccine later in the month.
In comparison, about 1 in 560 Americans have died of COVID-19 complications during the pandemic. Younger people are less likely to have serious COVID-19 cases but can spread it to more vulnerable people.
With the majority of older Minnesotans already vaccinated, increasing rates among younger groups will be crucial in the state’s march toward herd immunity before other variants have time to develop. State officials in recent weeks have acknowledged they need to keep looking for ways to connect unvaccinated people to shots.
Bringing vaccine clinics to high schools is one way to do it, said Perry Sweeten, Mayo Clinic Health System's director of pharmacy.
“We’ve kind of passed the mass vaccination stage, and now we need to get to the adults and young adults who need us to come to them,” he said. “If we don’t do this, we’re not going to get to the percentages we need. And we definitely need to get more people vaccinated to slow down this virus.”
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday set a 70% statewide vaccination target for removing Minnesota’s mask mandate. The state was at 59.3% of residents 16 and older with at least one dose as of Thursday.
In south-central Minnesota, most counties are trailing behind the statewide progress. The combined rate for the nine area counties was at 53.5% for first doses, although the region did just surpass a notable milestone.
More than 100,000 residents in the south-central region have received first doses. Vaccinations administered at the schools Thursday will push the number of first doses up further.
The students also will receive their second doses at the schools in late May. Turnout for first doses, meanwhile, was encouraging, said Lindsay Hennek, nurse administrator with Mayo Clinic Health System.
Plans for the student vaccine clinics came together rapidly this week. The school district and health system announced them Tuesday, giving students time to get permission slips signed and returned for Thursday.
Students are acutely aware of the latest developments on COVID-19 and vaccines, said Mankato East Principal Jeff Dahline. They want normalcy to return, and the vaccine clinics make getting there easier.
“It’s right here and we’ll do the second shot right here,” Dahline said. “That level of accessibility is high.”
For schools, students getting vaccinated can mean they don’t have to quarantine after a close contact with someone who had COVID-19. It’d keep more students in classrooms and activities.
Teacher vaccinations earlier this year had a similarly big impact in reducing the need for quarantining, Dahline said.
“That has made an incredible difference,” he said. “We had times in February and March where we had 15-20 teachers out for quarantining.”
The school district is also now providing at-home saliva testing kits to all middle and high school students who want one. Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen said students picked up their first kits Wednesday and could log into a Zoom meeting and take the test under the virtual guidance of a health care professional before returning the test to school Thursday.
Tests will be available every two weeks through the end of the school year.
Mayo Clinic Health System is working with high schools in Madelia, St. James and others in the region to plan more vaccine clinics for students. Thursday's clinics came after the Mankato school district partnered with Blue Earth County to host a vaccine site at Lincoln Community Center last week.
